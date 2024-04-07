The candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Madhavi Latha, revealed a shocking incident related to the “sale of a bride” that she encountered in the area. She further asserted that females are being sold to fund the family’s sustenance. According to her, some families force their daughters into several marriages in order to receive money that is then utilized to raise the family’s other children. She was in Rajat Sharma’s popular talk show “Aap Ki Adalat” which was broadcast on 6th April.

Rajat Sharma asked her, “When you visit Muslim women regularly, they (Islamsist) accuse you of encouraging them to become independent and not have children,” to which she responded, “We host medical camps, give out food and medicine and provide them with blankets and food during iftar on Roza at the madrasas. We give them commodities like refrigerators, almirahs and clothes. You’ll be shocked to learn, though, that they have asked me not to tell anyone about their institutions or themselves since their neighbours have threatened them not to take assistance from outside sources.”

She unveiled, “The maulana (Muslim cleric) threatened to break the legs of my team members. Helping them requires us to keep quiet. I don’t encourage women not to procreate. All we ask them to do is bear offspring like Pandavas and not Kauravas. We remind them that you deliver children, but you are unable to meet their basic needs, which include clothing, food and education. What are you doing, then? The pain of a mother can only be felt by another mother. When you have children, make sure they become the nation’s pride. A kid who is unaware of the purpose of his birth reaches a point in life from which he is unable to return. I only share these things with them.”

Rahat Sharma then questioned, “When you talk like this the people claim that you are disparaging Hyderabad and Old City. You say that girls are put on sale there.” The BJP leader answered, “I have been working hard among poor Muslim families of Old Hyderabad to provide them with education and assistance. Fifteen days ago, a 16-year-old Muslim girl spoke from a Middle East country to her family in Hyderabad. The minor stated, ‘Mummy, arrange a big feast because I have been married off 18 times.’ She was married to a 70-year-old Arab man. This is the bitter truth. Can anybody do this to his own daughter? Where does religion come into this?”

The BJP leader added, “I have two girls. Can anyone even dare to hurt them? I tell the same thing to the women. I won’t get my girls married till they are 21 years old. I provide them with the best education possible. Where does religion come in between two mothers? Daughters belong to all of us. I only pray for a girl’s nice life, good in-laws, better husband from God. We are astounded to view the houses of Pasmanada (Muslims) on winding alleyways where sounds are confined between four walls. They marry their daughters multiple times due to their low socio-economic standing and need for money to feed their eight or nine children. Some girls are sold to put food on the table.”

Madhavi Latha is contesting the election from a BJP ticket against Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). General elections will be held in India from 19 April 2024 to 1 June 2024 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be announced on 4 June 2024.