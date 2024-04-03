On Tuesday (2nd April), the 21-year-old girl who recently staged her own kidnapping to extort Rs 30 lakh from her father was recovered. The girl was found at a house in the Khudel area in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya stated that Kavya Dhakad, a Shivpuri resident, and her friend Harshit were recovered from a house in Shivdham Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khudel police station. The duo were apparently staying in a rented house.

Dandotiya stated that Kavya’s photo with her wrists tied behind her back had gone viral on social media, and she had sent the photo to her father, claiming that her abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh.

As reported earlier, Rajasthan Police had said last month that a girl from Madhya Pradesh who pretended to stay in Kota for NEET preparation staged her abduction to extort Rs 30 lakh ransom from her father. The 21-year-old girl plotted her kidnapping along with her two friends. Police said that the girl wanted to go abroad.

The girl’s father had also approached the police on 18th March and informed them that the kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh. He also showed the pictures of his daughter in the kidnapper’s captivity with her hands tied with a rope and a cloth stuffed in her mouth. Notably, the girl had moved to Kota in August last year to enrol at a coaching centre for NEET preparation.

Upon investigating the matter, the police traced the girl to Indore. Moreover, the girl stayed in the Kota hostel only for three days after her admission to coaching last year. Since then she has been staying in Indore with her two male friends.

As the police questioned one the girl’s friend, he told the police that Kavya and her friend Harshit wanted to flee abroad but lacked sufficient money, therefore they faked the abduction to demand a ransom.

As the matter came to light, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had last month spoken to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to ensure the girl’s safe return.