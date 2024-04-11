On Wednesday (10th April), the Kashigao Police station in Maharashtra’s Mumbai region booked an individual identified as Naim Saif Qureshi for his involvement in the activity of cattle slaughter in the Minakshi Nagar Mira Road region of the city. As per the information obtained by OpIndia, the accused along with two of his unidentified associates slaughtered a cattle of cow breed ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid.

The Police have detained Naim and are interrogating him. However, the two other associates who accompanied the accused during the slaughter fled from the spot after seeing the police approaching on the night of 9th April. The FIR in this case has been filed under sections 429 and 32 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and sections 5C, 9A, 9B of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, and 3 and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the incident is said to have happened on the night of 9th April 2024. The police constables from the Kashigaon Police Station were tipped off that an incident of slaughter was taking place in the Minakshi Nagar area of Mumbai.

The Police immediately reached the spot discovering remains of the cattle skin and blood post-slaughter. The police also saw a total of three men surrounding the remains. However, the three tried to flee from the spot after seeing the police constable approaching. While two of them managed to flee, the police caught one of the accused by his collar and identified him as Naim Qureshi.

On interrogation, however, the accused restrained from identifying the other two accused.

The Police also recovered a huge knife-like weapon, a tight rope, and cattle skin from the spot indicating that some slaughter-like activity had taken place on the spot. The police meanwhile also collected blood samples from the spot and sent it for further investigation.

The police complaint has been filed by constable Chaitanya Narale who was on duty at Kashigaon Police Station when it received the tip-off. Further investigations into the case are underway.