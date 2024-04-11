Thursday, April 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: Naim Qureshi slaughters cow in Kashigao area ahead of Eid, detained, search underway...
News Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Naim Qureshi slaughters cow in Kashigao area ahead of Eid, detained, search underway for two other involved

Police constables from the Kashigaon Police Station were tipped off that an incident of slaughter was taking place in the Minakshi Nagar area of Mumbai.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai: Naim Qureshi slaughters cow breed in Kashigao area, detained; search underway for two other involved
Naim Qureshi detained by Police (Images obtained by OpIndia)
6

On Wednesday (10th April), the Kashigao Police station in Maharashtra’s Mumbai region booked an individual identified as Naim Saif Qureshi for his involvement in the activity of cattle slaughter in the Minakshi Nagar Mira Road region of the city. As per the information obtained by OpIndia, the accused along with two of his unidentified associates slaughtered a cattle of cow breed ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid.

The Police have detained Naim and are interrogating him. However, the two other associates who accompanied the accused during the slaughter fled from the spot after seeing the police approaching on the night of 9th April. The FIR in this case has been filed under sections 429 and 32 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and sections 5C, 9A, 9B of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, and 3 and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the incident is said to have happened on the night of 9th April 2024. The police constables from the Kashigaon Police Station were tipped off that an incident of slaughter was taking place in the Minakshi Nagar area of Mumbai.

The Police immediately reached the spot discovering remains of the cattle skin and blood post-slaughter. The police also saw a total of three men surrounding the remains. However, the three tried to flee from the spot after seeing the police constable approaching. While two of them managed to flee, the police caught one of the accused by his collar and identified him as Naim Qureshi.

On interrogation, however, the accused restrained from identifying the other two accused.

The Police also recovered a huge knife-like weapon, a tight rope, and cattle skin from the spot indicating that some slaughter-like activity had taken place on the spot. The police meanwhile also collected blood samples from the spot and sent it for further investigation.

The police complaint has been filed by constable Chaitanya Narale who was on duty at Kashigaon Police Station when it received the tip-off. Further investigations into the case are underway.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pune: Police unearth Rs 4 crore online sharing trading fraud racket in Pimpri Chinchwad, Junaid, Salman, Abdul, Arif and Taufik arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Someone with ‘Ram’ in his name asked people to keep quiet when Sanatan Dharma was insulted: Rohan Gupta who left Congress and joined BJP

OpIndia Staff -

UK: Over 50 children were sexually abused by paedophile catholic monks on holy Caldey Island for decades, no action taken against the accused

OpIndia Staff -

‘That’s low, poor marketing taste’: Canadian brand Dbrand faces backlash after posting rude, derogatory comment on an Indian customer’s name

OpIndia Staff -

Wikipedia distorts history: Claims Pakistan’s first law minister JN Mandal returned to India for his son’s illness, does not mention his concerns about anti-Hindu...

Raju Das -

Patanjali Ayurved in deep trouble: What transpired, why is the Supreme Court acting so firmly and why are Netizens divided on the case?

Anurag -

‘Duniya Main Rahenge Toh Ghaziyon Ki Tarah’: Read what Ghazi means in Islamic texts. Is Asaduddin Owaisi asking Muslims to kill infidels?

OpIndia Staff -

“India to stop importing urea by end of 2025”: Here’s how the Modi govt boosted urea production & agricultural infrastructure to reduce dependency on...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Shirk, Kafir’: Islamists abuse former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan as he shares photos of Gudhi Padwa celebrations on social media

OpIndia Staff -

Eggs pelted on Hinduphobic ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui during Iftar party in Mumbai, case registered

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com