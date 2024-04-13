A Hindu man named Vipin Verma has filed a police complaint against his wife Shehzadi, who entrapped him into her love trap by pretending to be a Hindu woman. The incident took place in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, Shehzadi forged documents and assumed the identity of ‘Naina Verma’ before getting married to Vipin. According to the victim, she had forcibly circumcised his 10-year-old son during a trip to Saharanpur.

Vipin has informed that Shehzadi also coerced him and his three children (from a previous marriage with a woman named Komal Verma) to offer Namaz and convert to Islam. He was given custody of the children after his divorce from his first wife in 2022.

Vipin said that Shehzadi’s behaviour with his children was not good from the start of their marriage. He added that the Muslim woman passed off as Hindu by forging documents.

He informed the police that she forcibly circumcised his underage son with the help of her sister Rani. According to Vipin, Shehzadi also burnt the skin of his child by pouring hot water.

The victim further added that he was held hostage and thrashed by 3-4 men during his visit to Saharanpur. He narrowly escaped from the hostage situation and filed a complaint with the police.

FIR registered against Shehzadi and her accomplices

Based on the complaint of Vipin Verma, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Shehzadi, her sister Rani and 4 other unknown people for fraud.

They were also booked under relevant provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. While speaking about the matter, SP Ayush Vikram Singh stated that the accused would be arrested soon.