Maulana Mushtaq Malik, President of Hyderabad-based Tahreek Muslim Shabban, has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for including the promise of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto, and threatened nationwide unrest and riots similar to anti-CAA agitation. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t secure a third consecutive term this year.

Maulana Mushtaq Malik said that Muslims in India will never tolerate UCC, and it will be met with massive protests. He claimed, “We are against the UCC (Uniform Civil Code), and if it is forced upon us, the reaction will be the same as it was for the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens).”

The Maulana also said that BJP remains silent on issues of minority interest and an attempt is being made to make Muslims second-class citizens in the country.

He added, “The Muslims of the country will never tolerate it at all. Their (BJP) mouths are shut when it comes to minorities and are trying to relegate Muslims to the status of second-class citizens. This is where they are taking the country and are seeking to win elections based on communal polarization. As the first phase of voting draws near, the BJP has completely failed in its objective. The BJP failed to create polarisation in the election and Modi will not be able to get a third term and raise the national flag at Red Fort.”

Watch: "We are against the UCC, and if it is forced upon us, the reaction will be the same as it was for the CAA and NRC," says Maulana Mushtaq Malik, President of Tahreek Muslim Shabban, regarding the BJP manifesto. pic.twitter.com/697uZU95z7 — IANS (@ians_india) April 14, 2024

The Islamic leader recently made bizarre arguments to counter CAA and alleged, “If India provides sanctuary, we will welcome it but you (Modi government) are discriminating because you have no topic at the moment. You failed in Ram Mandir. You attempted to make UCC a big deal in Uttarakhand, but you were unsuccessful there too. You demolished mosques and failed. You demolished the mosque and madrassa in Haldwani before the court order, yet, no polarization happened. The marriage act was repealed by Assam’s chief minister but polarization didn’t occur.”

"We are more intelligent than Union Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi," says Moulana Mushtaq Malik, President of Tahreek Muslim Shabban, on the implementation of CAA pic.twitter.com/UONRN2xIaM — IANS (@ians_india) March 13, 2024

The cleric also delivered a veiled threat and claimed that Muslims understand how and when to respond. “Muslims are aware as well. Muslims have reigned for seven centuries, as I mentioned. The Muslims must have a certain amount of intelligence. We are smarter than Union Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We know what to react and when. They anticipate a response from us. Now, that elections are approaching, we have no idea who will run in which jungle. We don’t know what will transpire. However, the issue about EVM is a different one. Whether they will win, form the government or not is to be seen.”