Days after the brutal murder of Neha Hiremath in Karnataka’s Hubbali, it has been reported that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will call the accused Fayaz’s parents, and his sister, amid further investigation of the case. The state of Karnataka on Monday (22nd April) said that CID would look into the murder of Congress councilor Niranjan Hiremath’s daughter, Neha.

As per the latest update by Republic TV, the CID is slated to call Fayaz’s parents and his sister for further investigation. This is hours after Niranjan Hiremath spoke to the media and said that Fayaz’s sister is trying to defame the deceased by making her old pictures from college viral.

#JusticeForNeha | Fayaz's parents, including his sister, will be called in for questioning by the CID. In an exclusive interview with Republic, Neha's father had alleged that there is a family and an entire nexus behind this who try to go ahead and target Hindu girls of high… pic.twitter.com/kMop4VWUOU — Republic (@republic) April 23, 2024

“That person’s (Fayaz’s) father, mother, and sister have all spoken to the media. They are all involved in this. His sister is deliberately selecting photos from old college functions where Neha had participated in events, and trying to make them viral, with a motive to defame my daughter”, Hiremath said while talking to Times Now.

He said that his daughter Neha was specifically targeted in the ‘Kerala Story’ style. He also stated that there is a mafia-type group that is involved in targeting girls from certain communities and families.

In the same interview with Times Now, Niranjan Hiremath added that the killer Fayaz, after getting rejected by Neha, had continued stalking her. Neha’s every movement was followed and Fayaz had engaged a group of people to know all the details about Neha, like the timings of coming to college, the gates she used to enter through, the classes she attended, and the places she visited.

Hiremath stated that it is an elaborate conspiracy to target some bright girls of certain families and systematically stalk them, trying to trap them in love affairs, just as they showed in the movie ‘The Kerala Story’.

Hiremath stated that he has requested the college authorities to give the CCTV footage to the authorities, and CID as well. “A proper investigation will reveal how many people were involved in this operation. This operation happened in the Kerala Story movie. Fayaz kept approaching my daughter even after being rejected multiple times. I am not blaming a particular community, but this pattern of targeting and stalking Hindu girls has been going on for a long time.”

“Neha tried to avoid Fayaz. She had told her mother that a former student of the college had been stalking and harassing her. I have asked around, tried to make inquiries and from the reports I have received, I can tell with certainty that this is not one person’s crime. A group was involved in the stalking and systematic targeting of Neha and other girls like Neha”, Niranjan Hiremath stated.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the Criminal Investigation Department will investigate the murder of Neha Hiremath and that a special court will be established for a speedy trial in the case.

Neha, 21, was stabbed to death on the campus of KLE Technological University in Hubballi Dharwad on April 18, by a former classmate, Fayaz Khodunaik. She was a first-year MCA student. Within hours of the incident, the police imprisoned Fayaz and brought him before a magistrate, who sentenced him to 14 days in judicial custody.

The father of the girl asserted that she was being harassed and tortured by the accused for rejecting his ‘love’ proposal and this is a case of Love Jihad.