Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has nominated his eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, as the party’s candidate for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Pataliputra, Bihar. She is set to face off against the BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav, who has previously defeated her in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. Ram Kripal Yadav, a former Deputy Mayor of Patna Municipal Corporation, has also served as a three-time MP from the Patna Lok Sabha constituency. However, during the election campaign, Misa Bharti stirred controversy with her remarks on the recently constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Misa Bharti said, “What is the need to go to Ram Mandir? We have the Harihar Baba temple in Sonepur, where my entire family has sought blessings after worship. As the elections are underway, I’ll also be visiting temples, including the Ram Mandir, which is in our country only. Lord Ram is a deity for all of us, not just Modi ji.”

Notably, Hariharnath Temple is located in Sonepur. Misa Bharti has earlier talked about sending Prime Minister Narendra Modi to jail. Misa Bharti repeated the same old anti-Modi rhetoric in her speech. She said that the four Shankaracharyas were not invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, and all the capitalists were invited there.

It is pertinent to note that the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri and Kanchi Math praised the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Many poor common people, especially karsevaks, also attended the program. In her speech, Misa Bharti also promised to build a trauma centre, Gandhi Ashram and library in Pataliputra constituency.

Notably, on the occasion of Ram Navami, ‘Surya Tilak’ of Ramlala is also to be performed on Wednesday (17th April 2024). For this, experts from IIT Roorkee have prepared the technology. In the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency, Lalu Yadav faced a defeat at the hands of his former colleague Ranjan Yadav in 2009. However, in the subsequent election, Ranjan Yadav fell to third place. It’s worth noting that both times Ranjan Yadav contested the elections from the JDU.