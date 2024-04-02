Addressing a Public rally in Kotputli, Rajasthan on 2nd April, PM Modi slammed the Congress party stating that it is the root cause of every problem. In contrast, he added that BJP means development and solution. Behind every major issue, the root cause is Congress. Poverty persisted in the nation for seven decades because of Congress. India had to depend on other nations for advanced technology and defence hardware, they didn’t let our armed forces to become self-reliant (Atmanirbhar), PM Modi added.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha elections 2024: "Congress is responsible for the poverty that prevailed in the country for 60 years after Independence. It was only because of the Congress that India was dependent on other countries for technologies and defence equipment. Congress never allowed… pic.twitter.com/M0xpEOpLou — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2024

PM Modi added that from being a defence importer, India is now becoming a defence exporter. Yesterday, India set a new record when the country’s defence export crossed Rs 21,000 crore for the first time. India is currently exporting ‘Made in India’ defence hardware to more than 80 countries. PM Modi re-iterated, “Niyat sahi to natije sahi.” (Translation – If the intentions are right, results will be good.)

Congress is displaying dangerous intentions: PM Modi

PM Modi lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for threatening that the whole country will be on fire if BJP wins the elections and amends the constitution.

He emphasised that Congress has displayed its dangerous intentions. In a defeatist mindset, they are threatening the country saying, “Agar BJP tisri bar jeeti, desh me aag lag jayegi.”



The Prime Minister added, “Modi 10 saal se tumhari lagai aag ko bhuja raha hai,” (Translation – Modi has been dousing the fire they set ablaze for the last ten years while being in power.)

VIDEO | Lok Sabha elections 2024: "We are getting a glimpse of the intentions of the INDI alliance, which has already lost in the people's court. This is the first election in which a big leader of Congress is unsure whether they will win or not, but he threatens the country – if… pic.twitter.com/iyrp9hclnr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2024

PM Modi asserted that currently, politics is bifurcated in two camps. On one side, BJP works with the mindset of Nation First while Congress tries to find ways to plunder the country. While the BJP considers the country as its family, Congress considers its family above national interest. Additionally, BJP is improving the nation’s repute on the world stage, while Congress abuse the country on foreign soil.

The Prime Minister further added that Rajasthan has always staunchly stood against such ‘anti-India’ dynastic politics.

He further added, “I raise questions on Corrupt and dynastic politics, hence i am on their target. They abuse me, saying Modi has no family so he doesn’t need to do corruption. They have family, does that give them license to do corruption? Let them say whatever they want to say. For me, you are my family. Mera Bharat, Mera Parivar. Apka Sapna hi, Modi ka Sankalp hai.”

The ration will continue for the next five years, PM Modi added.

Earlier in his address, PM Modi asserted that public enthusiasm indicate the result of 4th June. He noted that Rajasthan has decided, ‘Fir ek bar Modi sarkar’. The whole country is saying, 4 June, 400 paar. This election is to make the country the third largest economy, to weed out Corruption, fulfil the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat, farmers’ welfare, to give ‘Har Ghar Jal’, PM Modi said.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha elections 2024: "The mass gathering and the excitement among people here is indicative of (what will happen on) June 4 (election counting day)," says PM Modi (@narendramodi) at a public rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/1zIeacWMRs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2024

This is the first such election when dynastic parties are doing one rally after another to save corrupt and stop action against Corruption. PM Modi added, “We say ‘Bhrashtachaar hatao’. But they say ‘Bhrashtachaari ko bachao’.”

PM Modi stressed that for others, building toilets may be a joke, but for him, it is his emotional connection with the issue of women’s dignity.

They had fear mongered about Article 370 and Ram Mandir that these issues would give electric shock or burn the country (will have large ramifications on the country).

He said, “Some of them say, Modi ji you have done a lot, now rest aside, they forget that Modi is not there to have fun, Modi is born to do hard work. A lot has been achieved in the last ten years, but it is just the trailer. BJP’s third term will be of bigger reform and development.”

PM Modi slammed Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remarks after possible electoral defeat

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had vowed to take more stringent action against Corruption in his third term.

Addressing the rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, PM Modi asserted, “We say ‘Bhrashtachaar hatao’. But they say ‘Bhrashtachaari ko bachao’. Only a few months are left for our third term to begin and in this third term there will be even bigger action against corruption.”

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his provocative remarks, PM Modi urged the people of Uttarakhand to wipe out Congress from the country.

He stated, “The royal prince of Congress has claimed that the country will burn if the people of India vote for BJP for the 3rd time.”

“People who have been in power for 60 years in the country are talking about setting the country on fire after having remained without power for just a period of 10 years,” he added.

“Can you accept this threat to set the country on fire? Will you let this country burn? Is it right to use such a language? Is this language acceptable in a democratic country?” he asked.

“Will you punish such people? Sure? Chun Chun ke saaf kardo (Wipe them out individually). Do not let them fight in the battleground this time,” PM Modi urged.