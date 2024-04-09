Condoms, stones and tobacco were found stuffed inside samosas in the canteen of Tata Motors in Pune, Maharashtra. The police have registered an FIR against 5 people in this case.

It has now come to light that the accused – Rahim Shaikh, Azhar Shaikh, Mazar Shaikh, Azar Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh – committed the crime in anger after the company cancelled their contract. One accused has also been arrested while further probe is underway.

According to reports, the incident took place in Pimpri Chinchwad area of ​​Pune. Kirtikumar Shankarrao Desai, an officer of a company based in Chikhali here, complained to the police on Sunday (7th April 2024).

In this complaint given at Chikhli police station, he stated that his company received an order for food supplies from a company in Chikhli. In this order, Kirtikumar entered into an agreement with a company named SRS Enterprises for the supply of samosas.

The name of the owner of SRS company is Rahim Shaikh. According to Kirtikumar, one day a bandage that is applied on wounds was found in the samosas being supplied by SRS.

After receiving this complaint, Tata Motors terminated its contract with SRS and gave the order to supply samosas to another Pune-based company, Manohar Enterprises. SRS owner Rahim Shaikh got angry about this and hatched a conspiracy along with his associates Azhar Sheikh and Mazar Sheikh.

On 27th March 27, 2024, Rahim Shaikh gave orders to his workers to stuff samosas with condoms, gutkha and stones. Rahim got these samosas distributed between 7.30 and 9 in the morning.

When the company staff complained about this, Kirtikumar filed a complaint at the police station. An FIR has been registered against Rahim Shaikh, Firoz Shaikh, Vicky Shaikh, Azar Shaikh and Mazar Shaikh.

Action has been taken against all of them under Sections 328, 120-B and 34 of IPC. So far, one accused is reported to have been arrested. The matter is being investigated.

Recently, a similar case was reported from Vadodara, Gujarat. Beef was found in the samosa sample taken from a shop named ‘Hussaini Samosawala’ in Chipwad area.

Police have registered a case and arrested 6 people who have been identified as Yusuf Shaikh, Naseem Shaikh, Hanif Bhatiara, Dilawar Pathan Moin Habdal and Mobin Shaikh.

This business was running on the 5th floor of a building without a license. ‘Hussain Samosawala’ used to supply raw samosas to many shops in Vadodara where the shopkeepers would fry it and sell it to the customers.