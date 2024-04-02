As Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to Tihar Jail, his wife Sunita Kejriwal held a meeting on Tuesday (2nd April) with party MLAs today. The AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Kailash Gahlot, among others, were present during the meeting. Sunita Kejriwal’s active involvement in Delhi politics after CM Kejriwal’s arrest has sparked speculations that she is set to become Delhi’s Rabri Devi.

#WATCH | AAP MLAs including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot arrive at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet his wife Sunita Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/qiwG0Hio5H — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

During the meeting, AAP MLAs reportedly assured Sunita Kejriwal that two crore people of Delhi support Arvind Kejriwal and that he should not resign at any cost. Of the AAP’s 62 MLAs in Delhi, 55 were present for the meeting. Four MLAs are absent as they were out of station, while three— Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain are in jail.

Speaking about the party meeting, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “AAP MLAs have come here today to meet Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal to express sympathies. We told Bhabhi [Sunita Kejriwal] that the BJP would pressurise and will give baseless statements so that Arvind Kejriwal would resign from the Chief Minister’s position. Only she will be able to meet him in Tihar jail. Therefore, we told her to give him our message that ‘Arvind Kejriwal is and will be the CM of Delhi’.”

VIDEO | Here’s what Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) said during a press conference at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.



“AAP MLAs have come here today to meet Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal to sympathise. We told her that BJP would… pic.twitter.com/1imFIIgkqI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2024

Meeting comes just after Atishi claimed that BJP tried to poach her

The meeting of AAP MLAs with Sunita Kejriwal came just hours after AAP leader and minister Atishi claimed in a press conference that the BJP tried to poach her through her close associate. Moreover, she asserted that PM Narendra Modi and the BJP have decided to ‘crush’ AAP and in this line, they will arrest her, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha in the coming two months.

Delhi BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva commented on Sunita Kejriwal’s meeting with MLAs and said that a power struggle within the Aam Aadmi Party is going on. “Nobody trusts anyone. Kejriwal revealed the names of Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj in court. Sunita Kejriwal is gradually attempting to take control of the party, as she is aware that Arvind Kejriwal has committed wrongdoing and his chances of coming out of jail are zero.”

As reported earlier, Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till 15th April. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had asked for fifteen days of judicial custody of custody of Kejriwal, citing his ‘non-cooperative behaviour’. The CM was produced in Rouse Avenue Court as his custody ended on Monday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on 21st March by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. The trial court remanded Kejriwal to ED detention until 28th March.