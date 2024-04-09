Tuesday, April 9, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKerala: After Idukki diocese, Syro Malabar Catholic Church's Thamarassery diocese screens The Kerala Story,...
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala: After Idukki diocese, Syro Malabar Catholic Church’s Thamarassery diocese screens The Kerala Story, says nothing wrong in screening movie that isn’t banned

The decision was announced by the Church amid the row over the Idukki diocese's screening of the movie for teens to warn them of the dangers of love affairs.

OpIndia Staff
The Syro Malabar church has often raised the issue of love jihad
6

A day after the Idukki diocese under the Syro Malabar Catholic Church in Kerala screened The Kerala Story for its young students, the Thamarassery diocese of the same Church has also decided to screen the movie.

The decision was announced by the Church amid the row over the Idukki diocese’s screening of the movie for teens to warn them of the dangers of love affairs.

The Themarassery diocese in north Kerala stated that they will screen the movie in all the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) units. They said that the decision was announced as even the Chief Minister opened up about organised recruitment for terrorist groups in the state.

The diocese said that there was nothing wrong with screening a movie that was not banned in the state. According to reports, the KCYM questioned why the political parties were scared of the movie.

The Idukki diocese screened the movie on Sunday, 7th April for students from grades 10 to 12 as part of catechism classes. Father Jins Karakkat, chairman of the Idukki Diocese Media Commission, gave a statement on the same saying, “The movie was screened to educate youngsters about the dangers lurking behind love affairs and marriage.”

The students were asked to watch the movie and review it after discussion within their groups. The dioceses also circulated a book on the matter among students.

Father Karakkat said intensive training programmes for children are held every year during vacation. He said that specific topics are selected for the programme and books prepared for it.

“This year, the programme was held on April 2, 3 and 4. The theme of the textbooks prepared for the children of Classes 10, 11, and 12 was love relationships,” he said.

Various diocese’s under the Syro Malabar Church have often raised the issue of the dangers of love jihad with their community. In 2021, the bishop of Pala diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church issued a circular on Saturday to warn Christian families against various ‘groups’ trying to trap young girls from their community.

Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala diocese, in his circular elaborated on how certain people are laying traps to befriend young girls of the local community through phone calls.

“You must be aware of the various sections and groups that have been trying to trap our female children with various tactics,” read the opening lines of the letter. 

In September 2021, Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church stated that young Christian boys and girls of Kerala are being targeted for not just ‘Love Jihad’ but for ‘Narcotics Jihad’ too.

On 5th April, Doordarshan announced that The Kerala Story would be on Friday following which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the decision.

He said that this is an attempt at polarization just before the Lok Sabha elections. Kerala Congress leader VD Satheesan has also demanded that the government channel back off the move to screen the ‘The Kerala Story’ on Doordarshan, saying the movie is a “collection of untruth.”

It is important to note that Adah Sharma-starrer ‘The Kerala Story’ is one of the successful movies of 2023. The film saw popularity and ran well but there were attempts to corner the film and ban it for the subject matter.

The film brought a spotlight on subjects like forced/lured religious conversions, ISIS brides, and love jihad. The film was even banned in West Bengal initially and the makers had to plead before the Honourable courts to get its ban lifted, which was eventually lifted.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Indian student Mohammed Abdul Arfath found dead in the US under mysterious circumstances. Here are the 10 other cases from 2024 alone

OpIndia Staff -
Arafat, a native of Hyderabad, went to the US for his Master's degree in IT from Cleveland University in May 2023 but was missing since March 7 this year.
News Reports

Wealth redistribution: Rahul Gandhi wants to make India the lab rat for an idea that has already failed all over the world

Anurag -
Rahul Gandhi in a public meeting said that if Congress comes to power would conduct a financial and institutional survey to ascertain who had wealth in the country. He said the grand old party would then bring policy for wealth redistribution to the backward castes and 'minorities' based on their population, based on caste census data.

‘She did nothing wrong but spoke the truth’: Dutch leader Geert Wilders speaks to former BJP leader Nupur Sharma, hails her as a ‘brave...

Chhattisgarh: Old Ram Mandir which was shut by Maosists 21-years-ago reopened in Sukma with help from CRPF jawans

‘Go back, No vote for you’: Congress workers stop Shashi Tharoor from campaigning, raise slogans against him in his election constituency in Kerala

‘Leave the village or else…don’t even think of coming here’: Pethapur locals stop Gandhinagar Congress candidate Sonal Patel from entering their village

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com