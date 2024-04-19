Friday, April 19, 2024
Updated:

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who won election on the same EVMs 6 months ago, insinuates EVMs are conspiring to stop Rahul Gandhi from becoming PM

Revanth Reddy seems to have forgotten that he, a Congress leader, just won the Telangana elections barely six months ago, in an election where the same EVMs were used to vote.

OpIndia Staff
Revanth Reddy makes bizarre claims about EVMs
Revanth Reddy with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra (Image credit: The Hindu)
5

In a bizarre statement on a day when 102 constituencies across the country are casting votes for the 2024 general elections, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has made a bizarre statement casting doubts on the very EVMs on which he won an election less than 6 months ago.

Speaking to ANI, Revanth Reddy, the Congress leader and Telangana CM insinuated that Rahul Gandhi should be the PM of India for the next 20 years. However, he even made contradictory claims, saying that he has been told by BJP leaders that EVMs favour only Modi, and not Congress.

He seems to have forgotten that he, a Congress leader, just won the Telangana elections barely six months ago, in an election where the same EVMs were used to vote.

Taking his bizarre, self-contradictory claims a step further, he added that all over the world, elections are held on ballot papers and only in India they are being held by EVMs. The same EVMs where Congress-led UPA had won the 2004 and 2009 elections.

Reddy even claimed that EVMs are a ‘failed’ experiment and the public of India no longer believes in EVMs, only BJP believes in EVMs.

Reddy did not explain his own victory. Or other state elections where non-BJP parties have won decisive victories. But asserted that the only thing that is keeping Rahul Gandhi from becoming the PM of the country is EVMs.

Reddy did not even elaborate why, if Rahul Gandhi is so powerful and popular, the I.N.D.I.Allainec never declared Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate. Forget the I.N.D.I.Alliance, even the Congress party itself did not elect Rahul Gandhi as their President.

It is notable here that despite overt insinuation by the Congress top leadership, the I.N.D.I. Alliance members never agreed to Rahul Gandhi, or for that matter, anybody else as their PM face, leading to chaos and eventual breaking down of the alliance where their largest member TMC broke apart. The CPM, another I.N.D.I. Alliance partner is also miffed at the Congress, and especially Rahul Gandhi, for contesting the election against CPM’s Annie Raja in Wayanad.

Revanth Reddy should first explain how he won the election on the same EVMs if EVMs are allegedly rigged, as per his own claims.

Despite whines and rants by Opposition parties, surprisingly, despite repeated challenges by the Election Commission of India to prove how the EVMs can be hacked or tampered with, none of the parties have ever been able to do so.

Searched termsRevanth Reddy EVM, EVM false claims, Telangana CM Rahul Gandhi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

