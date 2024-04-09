The recent tumult within Pakistan’s judicial system, exemplified by the courageous stand taken by judges from the Islamabad High Court, casts a sombre light on the diminishing independence of the judiciary. Their letter addressed to the Supreme Court, accusing the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of undue interference, underscores a distressing reality concerning the nation’s democratic integrity.

Adding fuel to the fire, the discovery of threatening letters containing anthrax, was sent to Chief Justice of Pakistan along with few of judges who dared to challenge the status quo. These incidents not only endanger individual lives but also pose a grave threat to the fundamental tenets of democracy and the rule of law. At the heart of the matter lies the alleged politicization of judicial affairs, skewing the balance of justice in favour of vested interests. Such manipulation undermines the principle of impartiality, corroding the very essence of a fair and just legal system.

The prevailing sentiment suggests that the recent endeavours may be rendered fruitless, given the historical context. During the PTI administration in 2018, the dismissal of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was later acknowledged as ‘wrongful’ by the Supreme Judicial Council in March 2024. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui himself publicly accused operatives of the ISI, led by Major General Faiz Hameed, of influencing the constitution of benches at the Islamabad High Court and meddling with the proceedings of the accountability court in Islamabad. If these allegations hold true, it raises serious questions about the impartiality of verdicts issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC), particularly those concerning former Prime Minister Imran Khan, potentially impacting his eligibility to contest in general elections.

These developments are perceived as repercussions of the events that unfolded on May 9th and previous controversies involving the Prime Minister and the Pakistan Army. Similar conspiracies have been witnessed in Pakistan’s past, indicating a recurrent pattern of interference and manipulation within the judicial system. This dangerous precedent jeopardizes the foundation of democracy itself.

The complicity of the establishment in these events cannot be ignored. Instead of safeguarding democratic institutions, it appears to be aiding in the erosion of judicial autonomy since independence, paving the way for what can be described as authoritarian regime. This facade of democracy masks a systematic weakening of its core principles. In essence, the current scenario paints a grim picture of democracy in Pakistan. The autonomy of the judiciary, a cornerstone of any democratic society, hangs in the balance. All stakeholders must unite in confronting this challenge and reaffirming their commitment to democratic values and the rule of law.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to delve deeper into the ramifications of these developments. Interference in judicial matters not only compromises the independence of the judiciary but also undermines public trust in the institution. When the judiciary is perceived as a pawn in political games, its legitimacy is called into question.

Furthermore, the intimidation tactics deployed against the judiciary through threatening letters are an outright assault on judicial freedom and safety. Such actions foster an environment of fear and coercion, potentially hindering the judiciary’s ability to fulfil its duties without bias or influence.

The complicit role of the establishment raises serious concerns about its commitment to democracy and accountability. Instead of upholding democratic principles, it appears to be compounding the challenges faced by the judiciary, further eroding the foundations of democracy.

The emergence of a hybrid regime threatens to subvert the very essence of democracy, undermining its core values of equality, freedom, and justice. This trend necessitates a collective effort to safeguard democracy from within, lest it be dismantled by the very forces meant to protect it.

In conclusion, the current state of affairs within Pakistan’s judiciary serves as a stark reminder of democracy’s fragility. It underscores the urgent need to preserve and fortify judicial independence. It is incumbent upon all stakeholders to heed this warning and work towards restoring the principles of democracy and the rule of law. The future of the nation hinges on it.