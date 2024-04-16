In a shocking incident in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old Hindu youth committed suicide by consuming poison on 13th April after his father converted to Islam. The deceased victim has been identified as Shri Krishna. Reports say that a Maulana used to visit the victim’s house and brainwashed his father to accept Islam.

The incident reportedly pertains to the Baradari police station precinct wherein victim Shri Krishna’s father, Harishankar, working in a bank, resided along with his family. According to Harishankar’s family members, a Maulana paid frequent visits to their home. The Maulana is reported to be a resident of Ejaz Nagar Gautiya, Bareilly. He became quite friendly with Harishankar. It is said that after a few days, Maulana converted Harishankar to Islam. Subsequently, Harishankar’s behaviour changed dramatically.

According to the victim’s family members, Harishankar began offering Namaz in secret as well. When his family learned of his religious conversion, they all opposed him. According to reports, Harishankar frequently argued with his family members about conversion. On 13th April (Saturday), Harishankar and his son Shri Krishna had a heated argument over this issue. In his rage, Shri Krishna swallowed poison. Shri Krishna’s health deteriorated, and then his family took him to the hospital.

Shri Krishna, however, succumbed to his injuries. The deceased youth worked at a private company. While speaking with the media, Amit Pandey, the in-charge of the Baradari police station, stated that the matter is being investigated and that other legal action will be taken according to the law. He also stated that the victim’s family’s formal complaint is yet to be received.

A local Hindu activist from Bareilly has urged that the police investigate and take action against the accused under the NSA. Himanshu Patel, a local Hindu leader, told OpIndia that they are investigating the matter on the ground. Himanshu stated that he would demand a probe and strict action from the Bareilly Police in this case.