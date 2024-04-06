Saturday, April 6, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWoman entitled to maintenance on breakup after a live-in relationship: Madhya Pradesh High Court
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Woman entitled to maintenance on breakup after a live-in relationship: Madhya Pradesh High Court

A bench of Justice JS Ahluwalia ruled that maintenance cannot be denied if there is “evidence of cohabitation” between the couple. Justice Ahluwalia cited the findings of the trial court which concluded that the man and woman had been living as husband and wife.

OpIndia Staff
Woman in a live-in relationship entitled to maintenance after break up, ruled Madhya Pradesh High Court
Woman in a live-in relationship entitled to maintenance after break up, ruled Madhya Pradesh High Court (Image Source - Bing AI generated image by OpIndia staff and OpIndia archive)
2

In a major development in Live-in Relationship, the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently ruled that a woman living with a man for a considerable period is entitled to maintenance after a breakup, even if they are not legally married. The court gave this ruling while dismissing a petition by a 38-year-old man Shailesh Bopche. The petitioner had challenged the trial court’s verdict which directed him to pay a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to respondent Anita Bopche (48), his wife/ex-live-in partner. The couple also had a child together. 

A bench of Justice JS Ahluwalia ruled that maintenance cannot be denied if there is “evidence of cohabitation” between the couple. Justice Ahluwalia cited the findings of the trial court which concluded that the man and woman had been living as husband and wife. The bench further ruled that the birth of a child within the relationship cemented the woman’s right to monthly maintenance.

As per the case, petitioner Shailesh Bopche had challenged the trial court’s ruling to pay maintenance arguing that the respondent (Anita) could not prove if they had got married in a temple. Notably, the trial court also found that the marriage between Shailesh and Anita did not happen at a temple. 

However, the trial court noted that since Anita had a child with Shailesh, she was entitled to an allowance.

In its order, the trial court had noted, “The trial court has not given a specific finding that the respondent is not the legally wedded wife of the applicant. However, the findings are that the respondent could not prove the rituals as well as the fact that marriage was performed in the temple, but later on, the trial court gave a finding that since the applicant and respondent were living as husband and wife for a considerable long time. The respondent has also given birth to a child, therefore, the respondent is entitled to maintenance.” 

Justice Ahluwalia upheld the trial court’s order noting that the only “bone of contention” of the petitioner’s counsel is that since the “respondent is not the legally wedded wife, (the) application under Section 125 of CrPc is not maintainable”. 

According to Section 125 of the CrPc, if an individual with adequate resources declines to support his wife, who is incapable of maintaining herself, he must pay a monthly allowance. 

The High Court remarked, “Since the applicant and respondent were residing as husband and wife for a considerably long time and in the absence of any specific finding by the Trial Court that respondent is not a legally wedded wife of the applicant, this Court is of considered opinion that the Trial Court did not commit any mistake by awarding maintenance to the respondent under Section 125 of CrPC.” 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims of Amroha protest Congress candidate Danish Ali while going to namaz; hundreds gherao the MP and attempt to vandalise the car

OpIndia Staff -

Guardian article claims India was inspired by Jamal Khashoggi murder to kill terrorists in Pakistan, here is how this proves it is a work...

Raju Das -

Kerala: Migrant worker Ashok Das of Arunachal Pradesh beaten to death by a mob for visiting a female co-worker; 10 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

China could deploy Artificial Intelligence including AI anchors and memes to disrupt 2024 Lok Sabha poll in India: Microsoft

OpIndia Staff -

2-minute interview with MK Stalin after 3 years of wait: ‘Neutral journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, who had danced on AAP victory, now plays drums for...

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Gross misuse of power by Police machinery: Supreme Court expresses shock over Police tutoring witnesses, asks Tamil Nadu DGP to take action against erring...

OpIndia Staff -

‘NIA orchestrated the attack, case being probed involved chocolate bomb blast’: Mamata Banerjee downplays assault on NIA by TMC supporters

OpIndia Staff -

“Baseless”: India rubbishes Ottawa’s allegations of ‘election interference’ in Canadian elections

OpIndia Staff -

Enforcement Directorate files complaint after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan skips six summons in Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -

“Congress manifesto reflects the same mindset of the Muslim League”: PM Modi lambasts Congress for corruption, ‘fighting against Shakti’

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com