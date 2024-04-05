On 5th April, opposition leaders and propagandists questioned Yadvinder Sandhu about how he could call himself Bhagat Singh’s grandson when the latter was unmarried. Sandhu, the grandson of freedom fighter’s younger brother, released a video slamming the Aam Aadmi Party for using Arvind Kejriwal’s fake image in jail alongside freedom fighters that irked the opposition leaders. Speaking to OpIndia, Yadvinder Sandhu questioned if any leaders, including Kejriwal, currently have the structure to compare themselves to freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh or Dr BR Ambedkar.

When asked about the accusations on how he could call himself Bhagat Singh’s grandson when the latter was unmarried, he said, “We are part of Indian traditions and customs where we refer to our grandfather’s brother as a grandfather. You tell me, if your grandfather had a brother, what would you call him? Grandfather, right? Bhagat Singh Ji was my grandfather’s real brother. He was Bhagat Singh’s younger brother. I was told, as per Indian customs, that my grandfather’s brother is my grandfather. So I call him my grandfather.”

He added every Indian is a descendant of Singh. He said, “I am not the only descendant of Bhagat Singh. Everyone in this country is his descendant. You are talking to me; you are also his descendant. His real descendant is the one who does something good for the country.”

“I am lucky to belong to his bloodline. Like you said, people are questioning how I can call him my grandfather. I can call him that if there is another name for the relationship that they prefer. But for me, my grandfather’s brother is my grandfather.”

When asked about his views on the freedom fighter’s name being used for political gains, he said, “If you listen to my previous statement, I did not single out Kejriwal Ji. I said it to every politician. The level of politics that we are seeing in India today has become personal. There was a time when politics meant doing something for the welfare of the people. But the way politics function in our country, I said no politician can compare himself to Bhagat Singh. It does not look good. [My] video that came out on Kejriwal was symbolic. Any politician in today’s time who compares himself to Bhagat Singh or Dr Ambedkar is wrong.”

Bhagat Singh’s grandson criticised AAP

Earlier, Sandhu released a video message criticising AAP for placing a fake image of ‘jailed Kejriwal’ alongside freedom fighters. He said, “I watched a video of Sunita Kejriwal that caused us immense distress and displeasure because it attempted to equate Arvind Kejriwal to the two great leaders, Bhagat Singh and BR Amdebdar by placing his portrait next to theirs. We believe it was inappropriate. All I want to say is that it was wrong for the Aam Aadmi Party to do such a thing. Moreover, no politician should ever draw comparisons between themselves and BR Ambedkar or Bhagat Singh. Keep the politics to yourself only and there is no problem with it.”

He further mentioned, “However, avoid comparing oneself with such prominent individuals. All we can do is endeavour to tread their path. Responses are coming in from throughout India. The comparison of Arvind Kejriwal with Bhagat Singh and BR Amdebdar has infuriated a lot of their followers. It was unacceptable to the people. I’ll caution the Aam Aadmi Party not to repeat it in the future.”

Opposition leaders questioned how Yadvinder Sandhu called Bhagat Singh ‘grandfather’

After Sandhu’s video statement, several opposition leaders questioned how Sandhu called Bhagat Singh grandfather when the latter was unmarried. TMC MP Saket Gokhale wrote, ““Grandson of Shaheed Bhagat Singh?” Bhagat Singh never married, so how on earth is this person being presented as his “grandson?”

Source: X

Congress’s Kerala Media and Communication in-charge Lavanya Ballal Jain wrote, “Shaheed Bhagat Singh never married. So how is this person his grandson?”

Source: X

An X user Man Aman Singh Chhina said, “Grandson? Bhagat Singh was a bachelor. How can relations be manufactured like this? The exact relation should be stated.”

Grandson? Bhagat Singh was a bachelor. How can relations be manufactured like this? The exact relation should be stated. https://t.co/9QvU8hlouK — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) April 5, 2024

Joydas wrote, “Bhagat Singh Never Married, did not have any Children. But Media is reporting about his “Grandson” taking offence about usage of Bhagat Singh’s Photographs. To begin with, the so called Grandson doesn’t have any say about whose photo can be next to Bhagat Singh.”

Bhagat Singh Never Married, did not have any Children. But Media is reporting about his “Grandson” taking offence about usage of Bhagat Singh’s Photographs. To begin with, the so called Grandson doesn’t have any say about whose photo can be next to Bhagat Singh. — Joy (@Joydas) April 5, 2024

AAP compared Arvind Kejriwal to Bhagat Singh

Since Kejriwal’s arrest, his wife Sunita has been making frequent appearances before the public to garner sympathy for her scam-tainted husband. As part of her latest shenanigans, Sunita Kejriwal shared a video in which a fake image of Arvind Kejriwal ‘behind bars’ has been added along with the portraits of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar in what appears to be the CM’s home office.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on 21st March by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam after he had ignored nine summons issued to him by the agency.