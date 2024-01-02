While the preparations for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are in full swing, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given a provocative speech at an event organised at Madrasa-e-Arabiya Anwar-ul-Uloom in Hyderabad on 1st January (Monday).

In his communally charged speech, he was heard inciting the Muslims against the central government and Ayodhya’s Bhavya Ram Mandir, the consecration ceremony of which is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2023.

His speech is going viral on social media. In the viral video, inciting the Muslim youth, Owaisi issued an appeal to the youngsters of the community to galvanise and inhabit mosques. Referring to the demolition of the disputed Babri structure at Ayodhya, he alleged that otherwise, Muslims would be bereft of Mosques and their mosques would be snatched away from them.

Naujawano'n!! apni milli hamiyyat aur taqat ko barqaraar aur Masjido'n ko abaad rakho.

Kaheen aisa na ho ke hamari Masjidein cheen li jaye.pic.twitter.com/dPGDzI9mHu — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 1, 2024

In the viral video, Owaisi could be heard appealing to the Muslim youth to maintain their Milli Hamiyat (concern for community) and strength and keep their mosques populated (offer prayers in the Mosque).

Inciting the youths of his community against the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, he said, “Youngsters, I am telling you, we have lost our mosque and you are seeing what is being done there. Youngsters, don’t you feel any pain in your hearts?”

He added, “The place where we sat and recited Quran-e-Kareem for 500 years is not in our hands today. Youngsters, don’t you see that a conspiracy is taking place regarding three-four more mosques? In which the Sunhari Mosque of Delhi is also there. These forces want to drive you out of here. Want to finish you off.”

“These forces want to remove unity from your hearts. Why do they want this? Because Milli Geeraat should be abolished, Milli Hamiyat should be abolished. After years of hard work, we have arrived at our position today. You have to pay attention to these things,” Owaisi brazened it out.

Addressing the gathering, Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to the youth of the Muslim community, ‘Maintain your Milli Hamiyat, your strength. Keep your mosques populated. It may happen that these mosques are taken away from us. I hope, Inshallah… these young men of today who will be the old men tomorrow… will keep their eyes ahead and think hard about how they can help themselves, their families, and their city, and save their neighbourhood. Unity is a strength, unity is a blessing.”

Owaisi emphasized that he hoped that today’s youth would think carefully about how to save the mosques. Owaisi also appealed to save madrassas. He said that our Ulemas were such that even when their funeral was held, people would accept Islam. What is happening today?

Further in his speech, Owaisi incited fear among the Muslim community and claimed that Muslims would have to answer Allah when doomsday arrived. He said, “Doomsday will come one day. Everyone will die but what answer will you give after death?”

Instigating the Muslim youth, he added that they should remember what face they will show to Allah after death. He asked youngsters to identify who wanted to destroy them.

Earlier, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had sought public opinion on its proposal to remove the Sunhari Masjid in Delhi by January 1 adding that the mosque was causing traffic jams in the area. Referring to NDMC’s proposal, Owaisi claimed that the notification violates Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which grants the fundamental rights to freedom and religion.

According to the AIMIM Chief Owaisi, it is both a heritage place and a place of worship.

He added that the notification violates Article 29 citing that the Article says that culture should be protected, it has been a part of the culture. Fanning the narrative of Muslim victimhood and alleging the government to be anti-Muslim, Owaisi asked why does BJP and Narendra Modi government hate Muslims so much? Why do they hate mosques? Why do you hate the sound coming from mosques?

BJP retorts sharply to Asaduddin Owaisi’s communal speech

Launching a scathing attack on Owaisi’s communally charged speech, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that Owaisi’s statement is inflammatory and shows a feeling of betrayal towards Hindus. He said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is being done completely under the constitutional system. He added that based on the decision of the Supreme Court, the birthplace of Shri Ram has been handed over to Hindus.

Meanwhile, the consecration ceremony of the Bhavya Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Over 7,000 guests comprising 3,000 VIPs have received invites from the Ram Mandir Trust. There will also be an invitation sent to the families of the karsevaks who lost their lives in the temple movement.

Further invitees consist of 4,000 seers, writers, journalists, scientists, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) president Mohan Bhagwat, yoga guru Ramdev and esteemed figures from all around the nation.