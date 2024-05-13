Mumbai: Abdul Rashid Abdul Latif posts morphed, derogatory images of Hindu Gods, booked after complaint

Last week on 9th May, the Navghar police station in the Mira Bhayander region of Mumbai filed a complaint against an ‘unknown’ person for abusing and insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses using social media. The accused later identified as Abdul Rashid Abdul Latif has been booked under sections 295A, 153A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sections 66C and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The FIR copy of the incident has been obtained by OpIndia. The accused as per the complaint operates an Instagram account named ‘lost*back’. The accused who has been named in the police complaint as Abdul Rashid Abdul Latif used pictures of Hindu Gods and Goddesses and morphed them into derogatory images further hurting the Hindu religious sentiments of the community.

FIR copy obtained by OpIndia

“I work as a video editor and so as a part of my profession, I have to keep watch on the content that comes up on various social media platforms. That day while I was scrolling Instagram, I came across several reels that caused insult to Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Images of Hindu Goddesses were morphed to create derogatory photos. Later I checked the profile. It belonged to Abdul Rashid Abul Latif. The reels have hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Strict action must be taken by the police,” the 24-year-old complainant said.

Screenshots of derogatory reels uploaded by accused

The complainant also said that he had taken screenshots of the derogatory reels. The same has been obtained by OpIndia. Notably, the accused so far is yet to be arrested by the police. Investigations in the case are underway.