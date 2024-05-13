Monday, May 13, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: Abdul Rashid Abdul Latif posts morphed, derogatory images of Hindu Gods, booked after...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Abdul Rashid Abdul Latif posts morphed, derogatory images of Hindu Gods, booked after complaint

The reels have hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Strict action must be taken by the police," the 24-year-old complainant said.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai: Abdul Rashid Abdul Latif abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses using Instagram, booked
Representational Image
5

Last week on 9th May, the Navghar police station in the Mira Bhayander region of Mumbai filed a complaint against an ‘unknown’ person for abusing and insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses using social media. The accused later identified as Abdul Rashid Abdul Latif has been booked under sections 295A, 153A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sections 66C and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The FIR copy of the incident has been obtained by OpIndia. The accused as per the complaint operates an Instagram account named ‘lost*back’. The accused who has been named in the police complaint as Abdul Rashid Abdul Latif used pictures of Hindu Gods and Goddesses and morphed them into derogatory images further hurting the Hindu religious sentiments of the community.

FIR copy obtained by OpIndia

“I work as a video editor and so as a part of my profession, I have to keep watch on the content that comes up on various social media platforms. That day while I was scrolling Instagram, I came across several reels that caused insult to Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Images of Hindu Goddesses were morphed to create derogatory photos. Later I checked the profile. It belonged to Abdul Rashid Abul Latif. The reels have hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Strict action must be taken by the police,” the 24-year-old complainant said.

Screenshots of derogatory reels uploaded by accused

The complainant also said that he had taken screenshots of the derogatory reels. The same has been obtained by OpIndia. Notably, the accused so far is yet to be arrested by the police. Investigations in the case are underway.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Watch: Voter hits back YSRCP MLA A. Sivakumar after being slapped for objecting to MLA jumping the voting queue in Guntur, gets assaulted by...

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Fazal Hossein spikes drink of woman whom he dated for 3 months, rapes her with his friend

OpIndia Staff -

Two district judges from Himachal Pradesh move Supreme Court to challenge decision by collegium, cite injustice in appointment process of Judges

OpIndia Staff -

Bombay High Court refuses to revoke MBBS admission taken in OBC quota with false information, says it will be a national loss

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Hindu auto driver attacked over suspicions of having an affair with a burqa-clad woman, Bilal, Tausif, Ibrahim arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Petrol pump where AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his son did hooliganism belongs to widow of a martyr; AAP MLA threatened staff and warned...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Justice Surya Kant, who held Nupur Sharma ‘single handedly responsible’ for murders committed by Jihadis, now says free speech is sacrosanct, must be ‘zealously...

Anurag -

DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary of assaulting her: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘He was sexually abusing us’: 6 minor students of a madrasa arrested for murder of Maulana Mohammad Mahir, say they were fed up with...

OpIndia Staff -

Conspiracy to kill Hindu leaders: Shakil Sheikh arrested from Maharashtra by Surat Crime Branch, was in touch with Maulvi Sohail Abu Bakar Timol

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com