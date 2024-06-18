Tuesday, June 18, 2024
HomeCrimeBihar: RJD leader Bima Bharti's son gave out contract to kill businessman Gopal Yaduka...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: RJD leader Bima Bharti’s son gave out contract to kill businessman Gopal Yaduka in Purnia, police says he had mutton party after the murder

As per the police, the deal to kill Yaduka was settled for Rs 5 lakh and the contract was given to a shooter identified as Vishal.

OpIndia Staff
The accused Raja - Image Source: OpIndia Hindi
7

In a shocking revelation, it has emerged that RJD leader Bima Bharti’s son Raja has been accused of giving the contract for the murder of Gopal Yaduka, a businessman in Bihar’s Purnia. Yaduka was killed on 2nd June this year. Raja, who is now absconding, had allegedly arranged for shooters to murder the businessman, and police are searching for him. Notably, Bima Bharti recently contested the Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket.

Purnia police have shared the details of the murder of hardware businessman Gopal Yaduka. According to police, Gopal Yadav and Raja’s friend Sanjay had a land dispute and Sanjay was looking for someone to shoot Gopal Yaduka. When he failed to find the shooters, he informed Bima Bharti’s son Raja, who arranged shooters to get Yaduka killed.

As per the police, the deal to kill Yaduka was settled for Rs 5 lakh and the contract was given to a shooter identified as Vishal. Vishal had involved another criminal, Vikas Yadav, in this murder. They both murdered Gopal Yaduka on the morning of 2nd June. Sanjay and Raja’s friend Brajesh Yadav were also present during Yaduka’s murder.

Following the murder, the police said that the four gathered at Raja’s home in the Kadva Vasa area for a mutton party. During the party, Raja gave Rs 48,000 to Brajesh Yadav and Rs 50,000 to Vikas Yadav. Prior to the murder, Vikas had already received Rs 76,000. After the murder was revealed, the police arrested Vikas Yadav, Brajesh Yadav, and Sanjay. Upon learning of the police action, Raja has absconded, meanwhile, the police is conducting searches to arrest him.

With the revelation of Raja’s involvement in this case, questions are being raised over Bima Bharti. Bima Bharti ran for Lok Sabha elections in 2024 from Purnia on an RJD ticket and received only 27,120 votes. She has been an MLA from the Rupauli assembly constituency five times. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she quit the JDU and joined the RJD. A by-election will be conducted again for the Rupauli seat. After losing the Lok Sabha elections, Bima Bharti is looking for a ticket from here.

On 18th June, Bima Bharti said that she or her husband will contest from the Rupauli seat. Bharti, however, did not comment on her son’s alleged involvement in Gopal Yaduka’s murder. Notably, Bima Bharti’s son Raja was seen standing next to Tejashwi Yadav during a Lok Sabha elections rally.

Meanwhile, Bima Bharti has said that all these allegations are false against her son and her son is being targeted by the Nitish Kumar government. She said that her son will come to the police station to give his statement.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sikh cop manhandled in Dalhousie because locals were angry over CISF-Kangana incident? Himachal Police share the truth behind misleading claims

OpIndia Staff -
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Police has issued a statement on the matter and said that the image of HP Police and the local people is being tarnished without ascertaining facts. The police said that Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state and the local people welcome tourists. They added that the police are disciplined and public-friendly.
News Reports

Chenab Rail Bridge—the world’s highest arch bridge set to open soon: All you need to know about the engineering marvel

Anurag -
The Chenab Bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project that aims to boost connectivity in different regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Downplaying Khalistani extremism, targeting India-Australia ties, fuelling Indophobia: ABC News ‘journalist’ Avani Dias makes outlandish claims about Modi govt

“If there is 0.001 pc negligence, it should be thoroughly dealt with,” Supreme Court tells NTA in NEET UG result row

UK elections: Tory candidate’s casual Hindu hate and anti-India stand, Marco Longhi appeals to Muslims to vote for him to raise Kashmir ‘Azadi’ issue

Balasore, Odisha: Stone pelting, clashes after Hindus raise alarm over alleged cow slaughter on Bakrid, Section 144 imposed

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com