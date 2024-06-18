In a shocking revelation, it has emerged that RJD leader Bima Bharti’s son Raja has been accused of giving the contract for the murder of Gopal Yaduka, a businessman in Bihar’s Purnia. Yaduka was killed on 2nd June this year. Raja, who is now absconding, had allegedly arranged for shooters to murder the businessman, and police are searching for him. Notably, Bima Bharti recently contested the Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket.

Purnia police have shared the details of the murder of hardware businessman Gopal Yaduka. According to police, Gopal Yadav and Raja’s friend Sanjay had a land dispute and Sanjay was looking for someone to shoot Gopal Yaduka. When he failed to find the shooters, he informed Bima Bharti’s son Raja, who arranged shooters to get Yaduka killed.



As per the police, the deal to kill Yaduka was settled for Rs 5 lakh and the contract was given to a shooter identified as Vishal. Vishal had involved another criminal, Vikas Yadav, in this murder. They both murdered Gopal Yaduka on the morning of 2nd June. Sanjay and Raja’s friend Brajesh Yadav were also present during Yaduka’s murder.

Following the murder, the police said that the four gathered at Raja’s home in the Kadva Vasa area for a mutton party. During the party, Raja gave Rs 48,000 to Brajesh Yadav and Rs 50,000 to Vikas Yadav. Prior to the murder, Vikas had already received Rs 76,000. After the murder was revealed, the police arrested Vikas Yadav, Brajesh Yadav, and Sanjay. Upon learning of the police action, Raja has absconded, meanwhile, the police is conducting searches to arrest him.

With the revelation of Raja’s involvement in this case, questions are being raised over Bima Bharti. Bima Bharti ran for Lok Sabha elections in 2024 from Purnia on an RJD ticket and received only 27,120 votes. She has been an MLA from the Rupauli assembly constituency five times. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she quit the JDU and joined the RJD. A by-election will be conducted again for the Rupauli seat. After losing the Lok Sabha elections, Bima Bharti is looking for a ticket from here.

#WATCH | Patna: RJD leader Bima Bharti says, "…Today evening we will get the symbol (Rupauli by-poll)…There is a lot of difference between Lok Sabha & Vidhan Sabha elections…Either I or my husband will contest the election…" pic.twitter.com/EQRUj1JInf — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

On 18th June, Bima Bharti said that she or her husband will contest from the Rupauli seat. Bharti, however, did not comment on her son’s alleged involvement in Gopal Yaduka’s murder. Notably, Bima Bharti’s son Raja was seen standing next to Tejashwi Yadav during a Lok Sabha elections rally.

Meanwhile, Bima Bharti has said that all these allegations are false against her son and her son is being targeted by the Nitish Kumar government. She said that her son will come to the police station to give his statement.