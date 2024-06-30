Collegemate Armaan Ansari abducts and rapes Dalit LLB student, issued death threats; arrested

A case of abduction and rape of a Dalit girl has come to light in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. Both the victim and the accused study in the same college and the victim girl is pursuing a law degree (LLB). The Police arrested the accused identified as Armaan Ansari on Friday (28th June 2024). It is alleged that on 1st June this year, the accused abducted the Dalit girl from her hostel in Ghazipur and took her to Varanasi where he raped the victim.

It is alleged that the accused also issued death threats to the victim and stated that he would cut her along with her parents in pieces and throw them away. Incidentally, he has been booked in the past as well and has many cases registered against him including under the Gangster Act.

The victim who hails from the Dalit community lodged a complaint in the Bahariabad police station area of Ghazipur on Wednesday (26th June 2024).

The victim is originally from Azamgarh and is currently studying Law (LLB) at a college in this police station area. She stated that Arman Ansari, a resident of the Saidpur area in Ghazipur, studies with her. On 1st June 2024, Armaan forcibly stormed her hostel and he had a pistol in his hand. He then started threatening the victim and asked her to come out. Later, he started hurling abuses and casteist slurs at her. He forcibly made the girl sit on his bike while hurling casteist slurs like Cha$riya. He threatened the victim that if she made noise or complained about it to anyone, he would shoot her.

He then traversed through an unknown route and reached Varanasi with the victim. After finding a secluded place, he threw the girl on the ground and raped her. After committing the heinous act, he threatened to kill the victim if she told anything about it.

The victim alleges that Armaan said, “If anyone comes to know about this, I will cut you to pieces and throw you away the same day and will also kill your parents.”

It is also alleged that Armaan had also hacked into the victim’s email ID and mobile phone. Furthermore, he kept threatening the victim that he would abduct her.

Meanwhile, the victim’s marriage was fixed 3 years ago. On 23rd June 2024, Armaan reached the girl’s native village. In the village, he leaked obscene videos and messages of the victim because of which her marriage broke.

Eventually, the victim told the whole story to her mother. With the consent of her family members, she filed a complaint regarding the case at Bahariabad police station in Ghazipur on 26th June.

Based on her complaint, the Police booked Armaan Ansari under sections 354, 366, 504, 506, 376, and 323 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and SC/ST Act. OpIndia has the complaint copy. The victim was sent for medical examination and her statement was recorded before the court.

Armaan Ansari absconded after a case was registered against him and the Police carried out a search operation to nab him. On Friday (28th June 2024) morning, an informer tipped the Police about his presence near Saidpur Highway. Consequently, the police immediately rushed there and arrested the accused.

When the criminal record of Shamim Ahmed’s 25-year-old son Armaan was searched, it was revealed that six criminal cases were already registered against him. These cases include robbery, fraud, a threat to kill, attempt to murder, the Gangster Act, theft, and illegal possession of weapons. Police are currently investigating the matter and other legal action is underway.