Tuesday, June 18, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Congress proved it doesn't trust Hindus': Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Priyanka Gandhi contesting from...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Congress proved it doesn’t trust Hindus’: Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Priyanka Gandhi contesting from Wayanad

"By fielding Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad, the Congress proves that it does not have trust in Hindus. Had the party trusted Hindus, Priyanka Gandhi would have been fielded from some other constituency," Acharya Krishnam told ANI.

ANI
Congress Hindus Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Image Source: Times of India)
4

Hitting out at the Congress party, former party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that by fielding Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, Congress has proved it “does not trust Hindus.”

“By fielding Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad, the Congress proves that it does not have trust in Hindus. Had the party trusted Hindus, Priyanka Gandhi would have been fielded from some other constituency,” Acharya Krishnam told ANI.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad on Monday.

The by-election in the Wayanad seat was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi decided to retain Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli seat, the other seat he won in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Pramod Krishnam also accused the Congress leadership of reducing Priyanka Gandhi’s stature by giving her ticket only in a by-poll, adding that she is the “most popular face” in the party and should instead be made the Congress president.

“Priyanka Gandhi is the most popular face in Congress. She should have been made the Congress president…By giving her a ticket to Lok Sabha in by-elections, attempts are being made to diminish the stature of Priyanka Gandhi. Still, she is starting a new inning, my best wishes to her,” he said.

Notably, Acharya Krishnam has been making startling claims against Congress, ever since he was expelled by the party for “anti-party” remarks.

Last month, he claimed that the Congress party could soon ‘split’ into a Rahul Gandhi faction and a Priyanka Gandhi faction.

He made these remarks after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Raebareli while Priyanka Gandhi didn’t contest the Lok Sabha polls.

“The way Rahul Gandhi has left Amethi, Congress party workers’ morale is down. Priyanka Gandhi not contesting the election, this is now taking the shape of a volcano in the hearts of her supporters that will erupt after June 4. Congress will again be split into two factions, one of Rahul Gandhi and the other of Priyanka Gandhi…I think Rahul Gandhi should contest from Rawalpindi instead of Raebareli, as his popularity and demand are increasing in Pakistan,” Krishnam claimed.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad at a special press conference on Monday, after Rahul Gandhi announced that he will resign as an MP from Wayanad and will keep the Raebareli constituency.

Notably, if Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will be in Parliament – Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Kerala unit of the Congress party welcomed the candidature of Priyanka Gandhi.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly, VD Satheesan, expressed confidence in Priyanka Gandhi’s victory with a historic majority.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran also welcomed Priyanka’s candidature and said that from now on, two Gandhi voices will speak for Kerala in the Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday that she will contest the bypoll from Wayanad but her decades-old association with Amethi and Raebareli will continue.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sikh cop manhandled in Dalhousie because locals were angry over CISF-Kangana incident? Himachal Police share the truth behind misleading claims

OpIndia Staff -
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Police has issued a statement on the matter and said that the image of HP Police and the local people is being tarnished without ascertaining facts. The police said that Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state and the local people welcome tourists. They added that the police are disciplined and public-friendly.
News Reports

Chenab Rail Bridge—the world’s highest arch bridge set to open soon: All you need to know about the engineering marvel

Anurag -
The Chenab Bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project that aims to boost connectivity in different regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Downplaying Khalistani extremism, targeting India-Australia ties, fuelling Indophobia: ABC News ‘journalist’ Avani Dias makes outlandish claims about Modi govt

“If there is 0.001 pc negligence, it should be thoroughly dealt with,” Supreme Court tells NTA in NEET UG result row

UK elections: Tory candidate’s casual Hindu hate and anti-India stand, Marco Longhi appeals to Muslims to vote for him to raise Kashmir ‘Azadi’ issue

Balasore, Odisha: Stone pelting, clashes after Hindus raise alarm over alleged cow slaughter on Bakrid, Section 144 imposed

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

“India nahi hai”, “Pakistan se hoon”: Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf gets into an ugly spat with a fan in the US, nearly comes to...

OpIndia Staff -

Sikh cop manhandled in Dalhousie because locals were angry over CISF-Kangana incident? Himachal Police share the truth behind misleading claims

OpIndia Staff -

US bipartisan delegation meets Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, extends support to Tibetan people; likely to trigger fresh diplomatic row with China

Paurush Gupta -

Chenab Rail Bridge—the world’s highest arch bridge set to open soon: All you need to know about the engineering marvel

Anurag -

Mira Road: FIR filed against one Vajud who threatened to slaughter goat within housing society on Bakrid, abused Hindus when they objected, exclusive details

Siddhi Somani -

Downplaying Khalistani extremism, targeting India-Australia ties, fuelling Indophobia: ABC News ‘journalist’ Avani Dias makes outlandish claims about Modi govt

Dibakar Dutta -

“If there is 0.001 pc negligence, it should be thoroughly dealt with,” Supreme Court tells NTA in NEET UG result row

ANI -

Failed relationships should not result in false rape case: Bombay HC calls for efforts to prevent misuse of rape laws

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hijab and Niqab are an integral part of Islam’: Petition in Bombay High Court by Muslim students seeks permission to wear Hijab and Niqab...

OpIndia Staff -

Pavagadh: Restoration of idols of Jain Tirthankaras underway, FIR filed after govt takes cognisance of damage in the name of renovation project

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com