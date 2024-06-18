‘Congress proved it doesn’t trust Hindus’: Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Priyanka Gandhi contesting from Wayanad

Hitting out at the Congress party, former party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that by fielding Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, Congress has proved it “does not trust Hindus.”

“By fielding Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad, the Congress proves that it does not have trust in Hindus. Had the party trusted Hindus, Priyanka Gandhi would have been fielded from some other constituency,” Acharya Krishnam told ANI.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad on Monday.

The by-election in the Wayanad seat was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi decided to retain Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli seat, the other seat he won in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Pramod Krishnam also accused the Congress leadership of reducing Priyanka Gandhi’s stature by giving her ticket only in a by-poll, adding that she is the “most popular face” in the party and should instead be made the Congress president.

“Priyanka Gandhi is the most popular face in Congress. She should have been made the Congress president…By giving her a ticket to Lok Sabha in by-elections, attempts are being made to diminish the stature of Priyanka Gandhi. Still, she is starting a new inning, my best wishes to her,” he said.

Notably, Acharya Krishnam has been making startling claims against Congress, ever since he was expelled by the party for “anti-party” remarks.

Last month, he claimed that the Congress party could soon ‘split’ into a Rahul Gandhi faction and a Priyanka Gandhi faction.

He made these remarks after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Raebareli while Priyanka Gandhi didn’t contest the Lok Sabha polls.

“The way Rahul Gandhi has left Amethi, Congress party workers’ morale is down. Priyanka Gandhi not contesting the election, this is now taking the shape of a volcano in the hearts of her supporters that will erupt after June 4. Congress will again be split into two factions, one of Rahul Gandhi and the other of Priyanka Gandhi…I think Rahul Gandhi should contest from Rawalpindi instead of Raebareli, as his popularity and demand are increasing in Pakistan,” Krishnam claimed.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad at a special press conference on Monday, after Rahul Gandhi announced that he will resign as an MP from Wayanad and will keep the Raebareli constituency.

Notably, if Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will be in Parliament – Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Kerala unit of the Congress party welcomed the candidature of Priyanka Gandhi.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly, VD Satheesan, expressed confidence in Priyanka Gandhi’s victory with a historic majority.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran also welcomed Priyanka’s candidature and said that from now on, two Gandhi voices will speak for Kerala in the Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday that she will contest the bypoll from Wayanad but her decades-old association with Amethi and Raebareli will continue.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)