A Delhi court on Thursday, June 20, granted bail to state Chief Minister and Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to Delhi Excise Policy Scam. Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody in March earlier this year. He was granted interim bail to campaign in Lok Sabha elections but had to return to custody once campaigning was over.

While granting bail, Special Judge Niyay Bindu of the Rouse Avenue Court said, “Accused is admitted to bail in the sum of ₹1 lakh.” Judge Bindu had reserved the order earlier today, June 20, after hearing the case for two days.

After the order was passed by the Court, the Enforcement Directorate asked for 48 hours to sign the bail bond to appeal the verdict to a higher court. The judge, however, declined to delay the order.

ED had earlier submitted that on November 7, 2021, during the assembly poll campaign in Goa, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stayed at the Grand Hyatt hotel, with the bill paid by Chanpreet Singh, who is alleged to have managed the AAP funds in Goa.

The Delhi Chief Minister can now walk out of prison on Friday, June 21, after producing a bail bond of 1 Lakh rupees.

Earlier, after Arvind Kejriwal disregarded nine summonses from the Enforcement Directorate, he was taken into custody on 21st March in relation to the excise policy scam. Subsequently, the Delhi High Court upheld the agency’s decision. Later, Arvind Kejriwal petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn his arrest. He was given temporary relief by the Supreme Court in May, allowing him to campaign for his Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha election for a period of 21 days. On 2nd June, he turned himself in to the Tihar Jail officials per the apex court’s directive.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal’s former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is still in custody under the same Delhi Excise Police Scam.