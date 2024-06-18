Tuesday, June 18, 2024
HomeNews Reports"If there is 0.001 pc negligence, it should be thoroughly dealt with," Supreme Court...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

“If there is 0.001 pc negligence, it should be thoroughly dealt with,” Supreme Court tells NTA in NEET UG result row

"If there is a mistake, say yes, this is a mistake, and this is the action we are going to take. At least that inspires confidence in your performance," the top court told NTA while adding that it expects timely action from them.

ANI
SC NEET-UG result
SC reacts on NEET-UG result row
2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA) that if there is any negligence in conducting the NEET-UG, 2024 exam, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

“If there is 0.001 per cent negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with. All these matters ought not to be treated as adversarial litigation,” observed a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti.

The bench told counsels appearing for Centre and NTA that children have prepared for the exams and “we cannot forget their labour” for preparing for these exams.

It told the counsel of NTA that as an agency which is conducting the examination, it must “act fair”.

“If there is a mistake, say yes, this is a mistake, and this is the action we are going to take. At least that inspires confidence in your performance,” the top court told NTA while adding that it expects timely action from them.

Aspirants have raised the issue of leakage of the question paper, awarding compensatory marks and anomalies in the question of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2024.

The apex court, while hearing fresh petitions relating to alleged paper leaks and malpractices in the NEET-UG, 2024 exam on May 5 this year, issued notices and sought a response from NTA within two weeks.

It has tagged these pleas, along with several petitions pending before it and posted them for hearing on July 8.

Several petitions were filed in the apex court seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held on May 5.

Last week, the NTA told the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who got “grace marks” to compensate for the loss of time suffered while appearing for the exam will be cancelled and the students will have a chance to reappear for the exam.

“Exam will be conducted on June 23 and result will be declared before June 30,” NTA had told the apex court.

The apex court had already refused to stay the counselling of NEET-UG, 2024.

The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UK elections: Tory candidate’s casual Hindu hate and anti-India stand, Marco Longhi appeals to Muslims to vote for him to raise Kashmir ‘Azadi’ issue

Anurag -
Labour Parliamentary Candidate in Leicester East, Rajesh Agrawal condemned the leaflet issued by Marco Longhi and said, "This is a shameful attempt to divide communities and is offensive to both Muslim and Hindu communities. There should be zero tolerance for the dog-whistle politics Mr Longhi is engaged in." He urged the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, who also comes from the Conservative Party, to remove support for Longhi's campaign immediately.
News Reports

Balasore, Odisha: Stone pelting, clashes after Hindus raise alarm over alleged cow slaughter on Bakrid, Section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Newly elected Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi took cognisance of the matter. He said that Odisha is a peace-loving state and appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony.

More than 300 deaths, 12 train derailments, fire incidences and thousands of injuries in past two years: Indian Railways has a lot to answer...

Weaponising science to undermine govt: UK-based ‘Royal Society of Chemistry’ targets PM Modi with propaganda article after his reelection

Ragging, ‘institutional coverup’ and a mother’s fight for justice: How the brutal murder of IIT Kharagpur student was made to look like suicide

‘Idols will be restored where they were’: Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghvi assures restoration of demolished ancient idols of Jain Tirthankaras in Pavagadh

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Failed relationships should not result in false rape case: Bombay HC calls for efforts to prevent misuse of rape laws

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hijab and Niqab are an integral part of Islam’: Petition in Bombay High Court by Muslim students seeks permission to wear Hijab and Niqab...

OpIndia Staff -

Pavagadh: Restoration of idols of Jain Tirthankaras underway, FIR filed after govt takes cognisance of damage in the name of renovation project

OpIndia Staff -

UK elections: Tory candidate’s casual Hindu hate and anti-India stand, Marco Longhi appeals to Muslims to vote for him to raise Kashmir ‘Azadi’ issue

Anurag -

UP: Hindu shopkeeper and his brothers brutally assaulted by Ilyas, Irfan, Arman, Rashid and others after argument over gas stove pipe, 12 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Balasore, Odisha: Stone pelting, clashes after Hindus raise alarm over alleged cow slaughter on Bakrid, Section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Eid celebrated peacefully under alert state administration, no Namaz on roads after Muslim leaders support CM Yogi’s appeal

ANI -

More than 300 deaths, 12 train derailments, fire incidences and thousands of injuries in past two years: Indian Railways has a lot to answer...

Paurush Gupta -

Bihar: Gang accused of raping nearly 200 girls on the pretext of giving them jobs; victims held hostage, assaulted with belts

OpIndia Staff -

Weaponising science to undermine govt: UK-based ‘Royal Society of Chemistry’ targets PM Modi with propaganda article after his reelection

Jinit Jain -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com