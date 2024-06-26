On Wednesday, June 26th, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni paid homage to Satnam Singh, who was dumped by his employers after his hand was chopped off in an accident while working at a farm in Italy. She spoke of the horrible and inhumane death condemning a disgusting attitude from his employer. “This is the worst Italy that profits from desperation,” she said after which all the deputies present in the Chamber stood up and applauded her in honor.

“These are inhumane acts that do not belong to the Italian people, and I hope that this barbarity will be punished harshly,” she added.

Earlier this week, 31-year-old Satnam Singh of Punjab died tragically after his employer abandoned him on the road without medical attention after his arm was cut by heavy farm gear. Singh was hurt by heavy machinery while working in a vegetable field in Lazio, close to Rome. The Embassy of India in Rome announced on Wednesday via X that it was aware of the tragic death of an Indian national in Latina, Italy.

Thousands of Indian farm labourers urged an end to what they consider slavery in Italy after the gruesome death of a worker shone a light on the brutal exploitation of undocumented migrants, reports AFP News Agency.

“He was thrown out like a dog. There is exploitation every day, we suffer it every day, and it must end now. We come here to work, not to die,” Gurmukh Singh, head of the Indian community in the Lazio region of central Italy told media.

Meanwhile, Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (CPV and OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, expressed India’s grave concern to Luigi Vignali, Director General for Italian Citizens Abroad and Migration Policies, about Satnam Singh’s killing and demanded immediate action against those involved. The Indian embassy is currently contacting the victim’s family for diplomatic assistance and transportation of mortal remains.

Muktesh Pardeshi conveyed to Italian DG our deep concern about death of Satnam Singh & called for prompt action against those responsible.Embassy is in contact with family of Satnam Singh for consular help &transportation of mortal remains

As per the reports, Singh was left outside his home after sustaining injuries to his arm and legs, with his amputated limb placed in a fruit crate. The farm’s owner, Renzo Lovato, expressed his grief over the disaster but said Singh had been warned not to approach the machine that would hurt him. “The worker did it his own way. It was carelessness, unfortunately,” Lovato said.

Thousands of Indian farm laborers meanwhile in Italy protested after the incident and called for an end to “slavery.”

An inquiry into Lovato’s son, who allegedly abandoned Singh outside his home, has been launched, with potential accusations of manslaughter and failing to aid a person in danger.