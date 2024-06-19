Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Lucknow: Demolition drive to clear illegal encroachments completed in Akbar Nagar, LDA recovers land for Kukrail river project

The last leg of the demolition drive in Akbar Nagar was started on 10th June and completed on Tuesday. The delay was caused due to Bakrid. The entire area was closed, and traffic was diverted to allow for the demolition drive on Tuesday.

OpIndia Staff
After a massive demolition drive undertaken by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and Municipal Corporation, all the illegal encroachments in Akbar Nagar were cleared on the 18th of June. Over 1,169 unlawful residential properties and over 100 commercial structures were demolished with heavy machinery, including bulldozers.

Late at night, action was initiated to demolish an illegally erected mosque and madrasa in Akbarnagar. Previously, action has been taken against a temple.

In the visuals, an illegally constructed four-storey mosque can be seen being razed to the ground in late-night action. The last leg of the demolition drive was started on 10th June and completed on Tuesday. The delay was caused due to Bakrid. The entire area was closed, and traffic was diverted to allow for the demolition drive on Tuesday.

The demolition drive to remove an illegal encroachment on 24.5 acres of land began in December of last year. Over 1,320 illegal buildings including religious sites of Hindus and Muslims have been removed in the area.

According to LDA authorities, around 100 buildings were demolished on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the work of cleaning the rubble is already underway.

It is pertinent to note that families in Akbarnagar who have lost their homes have been provided with alternate housing in other parts of the city through the PM Awas Yojna. Nearly 1,800 affected families have received accommodation.

As reported earlier, all the houses and commercial properties that are being razed down by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) are illegal. Several families years ago started staying on the banks of the Kukrail River and eventually permanent structures were constructed. Consecutive governments overlooked the encroachment and constriction of the crucial water body for reasons best known to them.

The LDA in the year 2023 had asked the residents to vacate their homes to carry out the anti-encroachment drive by sending notices and letters. The residents of Akbar Nagar in Lucknow then knocked on the doors of the High Court getting a breather ahead of the demolition drive in the area.

As per the court orders, the demolition drive was initiated after marrying out rehabilitation efforts for the affected individuals.

