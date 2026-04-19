On April 18 (Saturday), two Muslim men brutally murdered a Hindu man, Dharmesh Bharwad, in Dhandhuka town of the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. A minor dispute over a trivial issue relating to parking led to the victim being stabbed to death by the accused. After the attack, Dharmesh was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident sparked outrage among the local Hindu community, leading to widespread demonstrations and shops being vandalised. As the situation deteriorated, a police convoy, including Ahmedabad Rural SP and other senior officials, reached Dhandhuka and brought the situation under control.

Rahul Bharwad, the cousin of the deceased, Dharmesh, filed a complaint regarding the entire incident at the Dhandhuka Police Station, based on which the police have registered an FIR. A copy of the FIR is available with OpIndia. The accused have been identified as Rizwan Nizam Maniyar and Sameer Mohammed Amdani. They were arrested by the police and were sent into custody for interrogation.

On the fateful day, Dharmesh Gamara (Bharwad) asked his cousin, Rahul, to accompany him to the place of a relative and also bring his motorbike. Rahul agreed and met Dharmesh at Ranpur crossroad, where he took Rahul’s motorbike and left for the bank for some work. On reaching the bank, as Dharmesh was parking his bike, Sameer and Rizwan got into an argument with him over a parking space. Dharmesh ignored them and went inside the bank to finish the work. In the meantime, he called Rahul to the bank from where they left for the relative’s place on separate bikes.

The accused stood near the vehicle and began their assault.

When Dharmesh and Rahul reached Naseeb Society, they saw that two accused were already present there, blocking the road. They started abusing Dharmesh. When Dharmesh and Rahul attempted to reason with the accused, the attackers assaulted them and grabbed Dharmesh. “What were you talking about at the bank? Today, we are going to finish you off,” the accused said, threatening Dharmesh. In his complaint, Rahul stated that Sameer Mohammed held Dharmesh down while Rizwan stabbed him with a knife. Rahul attempted to intervene, but by then, the attack on Dharmesh had been stabbed.

The accused immediately fled the scene after the act. Dharmesh Bharwad was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition; however, his life could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead after briefly receiving treatment. According to the complaint filed by Rahul, while on the way to the hospital, Dharmesh had identified the accused as Rizwan and Sameer.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the accused, Rizwan Nizam Maniyar and Sameer Mohammed Amdani, under Sections 103(1), 351(3), 352, and 54 of the BNS, and Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act. Terming the incident a premeditated criminal conspiracy, the police have initiated an investigation into the case.

Speaking to OpIndia, Rahul said that the two accused attacked Dharmesh with a sharp-edged weapon, shouting, “We will not spare him today. Let’s kill him”. They fled the spot after stabbing Dharmesh. The complainant further recounted that he attempted to intervene and rushed to save his brother, but the accused restrained him, thereby preventing him from saving his brother.

Police to constitute a Special Investigation Team

Speaking about the incident, Ahmedabad Rural SP Om Prakash Jat said that he met the victim’s family, who expressed satisfaction over the police action. He further added, “The deceased’s family had demanded the appointment of a special public prosecutor and a comprehensive investigation. Therefore, we will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after consulting with our senior officials and the government.”

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: On violence in Dhandhuka, Ahmedabad Rural SP Om Prakash Jat says, "I met the victim family, and they are satisfied with the Police action. They had demanded a Special Public Prosecutor and a detailed investigation be done. So, after consulting our… pic.twitter.com/IbvYrGI1wc — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2026

Furthermore, the SP said that all shops were reopened and peace prevails in the area. The police had initiated a search of the locality during the night and had also started interrogating suspects. Providing a brief account of the incident, the police official explained that following an altercation over a motorcycle, two individuals named Rizwan and Sameer attacked Dharmesh, who later died. The police confirmed that a thorough investigation into the incident is underway, and further legal action has been initiated following the arrest of the accused.

#WATCH | Dhandhuka, Gujarat | Superintendent of Police (SP) for Ahmedabad Rural, Om Prakash Jat says, "In Dandhuka town, two people were involved in a bike accident. One of them was a youth from the Muslim community, and the other was from the Bharwad community. They had a fight,… pic.twitter.com/ecG6mX9aQe — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

Notably, in 2022, a Hindu man named Kishan Bharwad was murdered by Muslims in the same area merely for posting a picture of Lord Krishna. He was shot dead in broad daylight by Muslims in Sarjaher. Subsequently, several accused, including a cleric, were arrested in connection with this case. Hindus had not been able to forget the brutal murder of Kishan Bharwad, and outrage spread when another similar incident occurred in the area. However, peace currently prevails in the region.