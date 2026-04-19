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TCS Nashik conversion scandal: Company says Nida Khan was a process associate, not HR manager – Read what is the role and its responsibilities

After TCS issued its clarification, the focus stayed on titles rather than the job itself. A process associate deals with onboarding, employee data, and queries, and passes complaints to seniors. It basically does all the work of HR without having decision making authority.

OpIndia Staff
As TCS says Nida Khan was a process associate and not HR Manager, here is what the role is and its responsibilities
Nida Khan was a process associate at TCS in HR framework. (Image: Jansatta)

On 17th April, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) issued an official statement regarding the ongoing conversion scandal controversy. In its statement, the company stated that while media reports have named Nida Khan as HR manager, she holds the post of a process associate. The company further clarified that she did not hold any leadership roles.

The statement read, “Ms. Nida Khan, who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as an HR manager of TCS, is neither an HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities.” The statement was also submitted to the National Stock Exchange and shared on social media platforms. Notably, Nida Khan has been suspended by the company pending internal investigation.

Several media houses and Left-liberals used this statement to whitewash the role of Nida Khan in the conversion scandal.

Propagandist and fake news peddler posing as a fact-checker, Mohammed Zubair of Alt News, ran a campaign after TCS’s clarification and targeted every news portal and media house that called Nida Khan an HR manager.

Source: X

A detailed report was published on Alt News targeting media houses including OpIndia. However, the article did not describe the role of process associate in HR framework.

Source: Alt News

Several social media users ran similar campaigns targeting media houses for calling her HR manager, without going into details of the role of a process associate.

Source: X

What is a process associate in HR?

While TCS has clarified that Nida Khan was not an HR manager, the company completely skipped explaining the role of a process associate in the HR department. This job profile, which according to the company, Nida Khan held, requires a closer look, especially to understand what responsibilities employees in such positions entail within large corporate structures.

While process associate is not a leadership role, an employee in this post in the HR department is responsible for handling operational and backend HR functions. These roles form a crucial part of the human resources workflow by ensuring that systems, documentation, and employee processes function smoothly.

Handling employee documentation and onboarding processes

One of the main responsibilities of a process associate is to manage employee documentation. The process associate is responsible for verifying identity proofs, conducting background checks, and ensuring that all the needed paperwork is in place before the employee completes onboarding. The process associate also makes sure that documents such as non-disclosure agreements, company policies, and employment contracts are processed and recorded.

These functions are important for compliance and maintaining standards at the organisational level, especially in large companies where onboarding is handled at scale.

Maintaining and updating employee records

Furthermore, process associates are also responsible for updating and maintaining employee data in HR systems. This involves inputting accurate information, ensuring records are up to date, and managing databases that are used across various HR services.

The role requires attention to detail, as errors in employee data can impact payroll, compliance, and internal reporting systems.

Acting as the first point of contact for employees

This is the most crucial aspect of the process associate role, especially when seen in the context of the ongoing TCS conversion scandal controversy. In many organisations, process associates act as the first level of interaction for employees facing issues related to HR. They record complaints, respond to basic queries, and escalate matters to the appropriate departments such as senior HR personnel or committees like POSH when required.

Though they may not play a direct role or hold authority to resolve complex matters independently, their role is to act as a bridge between employees and the broader HR framework.

Supporting HR operations and compliance

Other than basic documentation and communication, process associates support HR operations in generating reports, handle transactional processes, and assist in compliance-related tasks.

Another key aspect of the role includes addressing employee queries related to compensation, policies, and HR procedures. While they may not make policy decisions, they help interpret and communicate existing frameworks to employees and ensure timely resolution of concerns by coordinating with relevant teams.

Role limited to execution, not decision making

As described above, the role of a process associate is mostly execution-driven. It involves processing, verifying, updating, and escalating, rather than making strategic decisions or leading teams. While what TCS claims in its statement is true, denying Nida Khan’s role in the HR framework just because she was a process associate would be completely wrong.

The investigation in the matter is underway and as Nida Khan is still absconding, the police are yet to question her about her role in the company and the controversy surrounding the FIRs that have named her.

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OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

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