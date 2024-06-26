Wednesday, June 26, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMadhya Pradesh: Mohd Salman threatens, molests minor Hindu girl in Dhar village, faces arrest...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Mohd Salman threatens, molests minor Hindu girl in Dhar village, faces arrest and bulldozer action

As per the reports, the incident came to the fore only after the girl reached home and informed her parents. The parents then filed a police complaint demanding strict action against the accused person.

OpIndia Staff
Madhya Pradesh: Mohd Salman threatens, molests Hindu minor in Dhar village, arrested; illegal property razed to ground
Image- Nai Duniya
9

On Wednesday, 26th June, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested an individual identified as Mohammed Salman for molesting a Hindu minor girl from Dhar. The incident is said to have happened when the victim was going home after school. The accused reportedly blocked her on her way home and molested her. The Hindu activists have taken cognizance of the event and demanded strict action against the accused person.

As per the reports, the incident came to the fore only after the girl reached home and informed her parents. The parents then filed a police complaint demanding strict action against the accused person.

The Police arrested the individual and launched an investigation into the case. Meanwhile, the administration decided to raze down the illegal shop belonging to the accused. Accused Salman operates a vegetable shop in a village in Dhar. He is said to have molested a Hindu girl who studied in 8th standard at a local school.

As per the Police, the accused stopped the girl under the guise of asking address at around noon on 25th June. He then clicked derogatory photos of her and molested her. He also threatened the girl to circulate her image and cooperate with her in his derogatory activities. The girl somehow managed to escape from the spot and reach home.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, POCSO, 2012, and also SC/ST Act. The Hindus meanwhile asked the local administration to take action against the accused after which the latter’s illegal property was razed to ground.

Further investigations are underway.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMadhya Pradesh news, POCSO Act crime, Schoolgirl harassment
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com