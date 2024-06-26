On Wednesday, 26th June, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested an individual identified as Mohammed Salman for molesting a Hindu minor girl from Dhar. The incident is said to have happened when the victim was going home after school. The accused reportedly blocked her on her way home and molested her. The Hindu activists have taken cognizance of the event and demanded strict action against the accused person.

As per the reports, the incident came to the fore only after the girl reached home and informed her parents. The parents then filed a police complaint demanding strict action against the accused person.

The Police arrested the individual and launched an investigation into the case. Meanwhile, the administration decided to raze down the illegal shop belonging to the accused. Accused Salman operates a vegetable shop in a village in Dhar. He is said to have molested a Hindu girl who studied in 8th standard at a local school.

— Treeni (@TheTreeni) June 25, 2024

As per the Police, the accused stopped the girl under the guise of asking address at around noon on 25th June. He then clicked derogatory photos of her and molested her. He also threatened the girl to circulate her image and cooperate with her in his derogatory activities. The girl somehow managed to escape from the spot and reach home.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, POCSO, 2012, and also SC/ST Act. The Hindus meanwhile asked the local administration to take action against the accused after which the latter’s illegal property was razed to ground.

Further investigations are underway.