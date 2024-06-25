Mumbai: Amir arrested for molesting a Hindu minor girl after luring her into a relationship, booked under POCSO and other IPC sections

On Monday, 25th June, the Mumbai Police arrested an individual identified as Amir Chaudhari Sayed Chaudhari after he trapped a Hindu minor girl into a love affair and molested her twice. The incident is said to have happened in the JP North society in Mumbai’s Mira Road region. The accused aged 18 has been booked and arrested by the Navghar Police Station under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO, 2012.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the victim had visited the society with her resident friend for a photo shoot. The accused happened to see the girl after which he extended the hand of ‘friendship’ to her. The duo exchanged their Instagram ids and began staying in touch.

The accused used to call the girl and also initiate chats with her on social media platforms. He also used to frequently call her to meet her. In March this year, the accused called the girl to meet him near the Max Pro gym where he tried to forcefully kiss her. He pulled her closer without her will and attempted to molest her. The girl pushed him away and escaped to reach home.

Recently, on 24th June, the accused again called the girl to meet in the garden close to Seven Square. He again tried to molest the girl by forcefully kissing her. The girl then managed to call her mother who came to rescue.

The duo then reached the police station and filed a police complaint.

Mira Road and the Bhayander area in Maharashtra’s Mumbai district have been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the recent past. Recently, in the month of February 2024, OpIndia reported 15 similar cases in which the Islamists harassed Hindu women, molested then, raped and forced them to convert to Islam. The detailed report in this case can be read here.

The Sakal Hindu Samaj members earlier in an exclusive conversation, informed OpIndia that the Mira Road region in Mumbai is dominated by the Muslim majority population and that the community which claims to be a minority and oppressed is moving to become a problem for the other community residents.

Explaining the changing demography of the region, Kishor Sant (name changed for security reasons) of the Sakal Hindu Samaj had said, “Earlier this Mira Bhayander region, Nayanagar area was dominated by the Hindu population. In the past few years, several Muslims from the Mumbra region or even from different cities migrated to this area claiming their dominance. Later in the Nayanagar and Mira road region these people began deliberately harassing Hindus. They began harassing their daughters, disturbing them in their businesses and even there are many cases where these people have demanded ransom money from Hindus. As a result of this, several Hindus began migrating to other regions of Mumbai and Thane.”

As per Pratap Deokate (name changed for security reasons), another Hindu activist, the Muslims deliberately harass the Hindu businessmen in the Bhayander area which still is a Hindu-dominated locality. “They install hawkers in the areas which are literally ‘no-hawkers’ zones and indirectly block the customers from reaching into the Hindu shops. Then they slowly start trapping the daughters of the Hindu shopkeepers leading to the incidents of Love Jihad,” he said.

Further, while pressing for a stringent law against the Love Jihad, Deokate also opined that the police need to look into these cases seriously. “When a Hindu girl is harassed, sexually assaulted or murmured, these people in the administration don’t look at it from the perspective of Love Jihad. They don’t doubt the intentions of the Islamists accused. They just treat these cases like other normal criminal cases and that’s why these Islamists most of the time get a free pass. The police and the local administration should understand the intention of the accused Islamists behind targeting the Hindu girls. Only then they will be able to provide justice to the victims in such cases,” he was quoted as saying.

In the given case, OpIndia talked to the victim who confirmed the incident. However, she also mentioned that the accused tried to molest her but never talked about religion or conversion. Further investigations are underway.