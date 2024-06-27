On June 25th, a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by seven persons in Lucknow. In her complaint, the woman said that the accused grabbed her phone and beat her. The main accused, Anwar, has been arrested while the other six accused are absconding. However, the police are conducting searches to arrest them.

The case is from the Sushant Golf City police station precinct in Lucknow. On Tuesday (25th June), the victim who is a mother of three children filed a report against seven persons, accusing them of gang-raping her. According to the complaint, the 30-year-old victim comes from a low-income household and her husband drives an auto to support the family.

The victim stated that she went to the government hospital in Sushant Golf City to get medicine when seven people who were already there near Khurdahi market abducted the victim. Among all of these, the victim has identified Anwar as the main accused. The accused persons took the victim to a nearby garden and gang-raped her one by one. When the victim protested, she was severely battered by the accused who also stole the victim’s phone. The victim eventually made it to the police station and reported the crime. The police promptly took note of the situation and left for the scene. By then, all of the accused had escaped.

Following the victim’s complaint, the police filed a case against seven people, including 30-year-old Anwar. All of them have been booked under Sections 376 (D) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 3(2)(V) of the SC/ST Act. Police teams were formed and raids were launched in pursuit of the accused.

On 26th June, the main accused Anwar was apprehended on Sultanpur Road in Lucknow as he attempted to flee. Police are seeking the remand of the accused for interrogation. Meanwhile, efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused persons.