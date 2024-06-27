An assistant professor of Allahabad University named Amarendra Tripathi has been cheated by his life partner Pratibha Tiwari who had converted to Islam before marrying him. She was previously known as Mehnaz Hasan and was married to a Muslim, Mahroof Hasan for 4 years before returning home. Afterwards, her parents and sister hid her past and arranged her wedding with the assistant professor within 15 days in Varanasi. However, now he has learned the shocking truth. According to reports, the victim tied the knot with Pratibha Tiwari, a resident of Assam’s Guwahati, in the year 2011. They also have two children but he isn’t aware that his marriage is a charade.

He has now lodged a complaint with the police charging that his life has been turned into despair after being married through deception. His wife also fought with her in-laws over trivial matters and threatened to commit suicide. Furthermore, she tried to tarnish the image of his parents while living with them. She recorded their videos with the help of female students and university colleagues and made the offensive content viral on social media. Some time ago, she even uploaded his photograph with another associate professor online.

According to Amarendra, he was forced to live apart from his mother because of the turmoil his spouse caused in their home. Meanwhile, he came across some documents on 13th May of this year which alarmed him as he came to know that the woman he had been living his life with for the past fourteen years had become Mehnaz four years before marrying him. He found the papers of her conversion and earlier marriage in the bedroom. She had married a boy from New Delhi in 2007 and her family members plotted her second nuptials to him.

Afterwards, Pratibha began to harass him. She assaulted him and his mother and even broke his nose. She falsely accused him of torturing her for dowry and levelled other allegations. Now, he has filed a case against the perpetrator, her parents and her sister at the Civil Lines police station. The victim assistant professor revealed that in 2012, after only a year of marriage, she attempted suicide by severing her wrist vein in protest after it was discovered that she ate gutkha and then regularly thrashed them whenever they opposed her bad habits. She constantly threatened to bring him down and circulated unfounded rumours about his character. He mentioned that staying with her has been extremely challenging because of her threats and suicide attempts on small issues.

She even threw him out of the house on Clive Road on 23rd May and he has been living in Sainik Colony, Dhoomanganj ever since. She often goes missing for long periods of time. She is also in contact with a youth from Varanasi. Civil Lines in-charge Ramashrya Yadav stated that a dispute between husband and wife has come to light. A First Information Report has been registered based on the complaint, and an investigation is underway.