Saturday, June 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUP: ED attaches property worth 4,400 Crore of Abdul Waheed Educational and Charitable Trust...
News Reports
Updated:

UP: ED attaches property worth 4,400 Crore of Abdul Waheed Educational and Charitable Trust in illegal mining case, accused Mohammad Iqbal absconding

Currently, Md. Iqbal is absconding and believed to be in Dubai. His four sons and brother are presently lodged in jail in multiple cases registered against them.

ANI
Enforcement Directorate merges all TRP scam cases
Image Source: Wikipedia
1

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Lucknow zonal office, has provisionally attached 121-acre land and building of Glocal University Saharanpur, worth Rs 4,440 crore, belonging to Abdul Waheed Educational and Charitable Trust in an illegal mining case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

All these properties are registered in the name of Abdul Waheed Educational and Charitable Trust. The trust is controlled, managed and run by Md. Iqbal, former MLC and his family members.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under various sections of the IPC, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, related to the illegal renewal of sand mining leases in District Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh against the mining lease holders, namely Mehmood Ali, Dilshad, Mohd Inam, Mehboob Alam, Naseem Ahmad, Amit Jain, Vikas Agarwal, Mohd Wajid, Mukesh Jain, Puneet Jain, some government officials of Saharanpur and unknown persons.

The ED investigation revealed that all the mining firms were owned and operated by the Mohd. Iqbal Group. These firms were involved in rampant illegal mining in Saharanpur and adjacent areas.

In spite of the meagre earnings shown in the ITRs, high-value transactions to the tune of crores of rupees have been found between the mining firms and group companies of Mohd. Iqbal without having any business relations. And ultimately, all the funds were routed to the bank account of Abdul Waheed Educational and Charitable Trust, Saharanpur, through multiple Sham entities and bogus transactions in the form of unsecured loans and donations.

All the trustees are family members of Mohd. Iqbal, including himself. The fund of the trust was later used for the purchase of land at Saharanpur and the construction of buildings thereupon for running a university named Glocal University.

More than Rs 500 crore earned from illegal mining were used in the buying of land and the construction of the university. The current market value of the said property is Rs 4,439 crore, including land and buildings.

Currently, Md. Iqbal is absconding and believed to be in Dubai. His four sons and brother are presently lodged in jail in multiple cases registered against them.

Further investigation is in progress.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

NEET UG controversy: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assures no tolerance for malpractice or irregularities and action if lapses are found

OpIndia Staff -

‘Money for development in areas where TMC got votes’: Bengal Minister, who earlier mocked Sandeshkhali victims, openly discriminates against people

OpIndia Staff -

India’s foreign exchange reserves touch fresh highs at USD 655.8 billion

ANI -

Exclusive: ‘Hit polytheists with cars, cut stomachs with knives, burn Temples’ – ISIS calls for genocide of ‘cow-worshippers’, targets Ram Mandir, PM Modi, Nupur...

Anurag -

Madhya Pradesh: Massive protests in Ratlam’s Jaora after cow’s head thrown into Jagannath Mahadev Mandir, Zakir & Shakir arrested and their illegal constructions demolished

OpIndia Staff -

As President Murmu rejects the mercy petition of Pakistani terrorist Arif Mohammad, here is how the cacophony to save him might start soon

Shraddha Pandey -

Delhi L-G grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA in 2010 provocative speech case

OpIndia Staff -

“There is something hidden in this matter”: Karnataka HC stays arrest of BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case, questions the need to arrest after he...

OpIndia Staff -

Days after Congress supporting ecosystem spread fake news about Nitin Gadkari and JP Nadda eating ‘Gutkha’, Congress files FIR against X user for sharing...

OpIndia Staff -

NEET-UG 2024: More arrests made in Bihar over alleged paper leaks even though NTA claims no leakage, students demand re-exam for all candidates

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com