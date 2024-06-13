In Moradabad District of Uttar Pradesh state, a woman has accused YouTuber and quack ‘sex doctor’ Abdullah Pathan of gang rape. The victim is originally from Gorakhpur district. She has accused Abdullah Pathan of calling her on the pretext of a job and raping her after giving her drugs. During this ordeal, the victim was also forced to have an abortion by blackmailing her by making an obscene video of the victim. Along with Abdullah, his brother Abdul Malik is also named in this case. The police have started investigation by registering an FIR against Abdullah Pathan on Monday (10th June 2024).

The case is from Kundarki police station area of ​​​​Moradabad. A woman has filed a complaint against Abdullah Pathan and his brother along with another unknown person. In the complaint, the victim told that in the year 2021, she got acquainted with Abdullah Pathan through social media. After some time, Abdullah lured the woman from Gorakhpur to give her a job of 15 to 20 thousand rupees at his dispensary in Moradabad. He assured the victim that many women already work at his clinic.

Abdullah had said that the accommodation and food would be free in the job offer given by him. The victim, convinced by Abdullah’s words, reached Moradabad from Gorakhpur in July 2021. There, the accused kept the victim in a rented room. After making her work for 4 months in the clinic, Abdullah sent the woman back to her home, saying that he would call her again soon. In January 2023, Abdullah Pathan himself went to Gorakhpur and brought the girl with him to Moradabad. This time he kept the girl in one of his own houses in Kundarki area.

It is alleged that in this house, Abdullah Pathan raped the victim by giving her drugs in January 2023. During the sexual assault, he made obscene videos of the girl. Threatening to make the video viral in the girl’s village, Abdullah started raping the victim every day. When the victim became pregnant due to the rape, he got the child aborted in December 2023. On Thursday (June 6), Abdullah’s brother Abdul Malik came to the victim’s room with an unknown person. He pressured the girl to have physical relations with the person who came with him.

The woman said in her complaint that when she refused, Abdul Malik and the person accompanying him raped her in turns. During this, Abdul Malik put a gun on the woman’s head and threatened to kill her if she made any noise. Later, when the victim told Abdullah Pathan about his brother’s act, he was not affected. He told the victim about his high connections and advised her to forget everything. Along with this, Abdullah also threatened to make the obscene video viral if she opens her mouth.

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना कुन्दरकी पर मुकदमा पंजीकृत है, अन्य विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) June 12, 2024

Eventually, the victim’s patience broke. She decided to teach the accused a lesson at any cost. On the woman’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Abdullah Pathan, his brother Abdul Malik, and another unknown person. This FIR has been registered under sections 376-D, 313 and 506 of the IPC. In the complaint, the victim has accused one of Abdullah Pathan’s brothers of pressurising the Kundarki police station. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. Moradabad police said that legal action is being taken in the matter.

Abdullah Pathan claims to have met Great Khali and also gone on a date with Sunny Leone. He has also expressed his desire to fight in WWE. Abdullah also posts fitness-related blogs on YouTube. He has a good number of followers on YouTube and Facebook. Abdullah is also accused of cheating many people in the name of selling masculine strength medicine. On October 16, 2023, a team of the State Health Department raided Abdullah Pathan’s alleged hospital in Moradabad district. After this raid, the hospital of Abdullah, who called himself a ‘sex doctor’, was sealed.