Gautam Gambhir appointed as Head Coach of the Indian Cricket team

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed on Tuesday.

“It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

“His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey,” Shah added.

The prolific southpaw, who played crucial knocks in the 2007 T20 World Cup finals and the 2011 ODI World Cup finals, has agreed to a three-year deal and will replace the iconic Rahul Dravid. Gambhir, crucial to India’s triumph in the 2011 World Cup, was interviewed via Zoom by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Ashok Malhotra and W.V. Raman. Despite Raman’s thorough presentation, the committee recommended Gambhir for the position.

Gambhir will officially begin his tenure in July and will serve until December 31, 2027, coinciding with the year of the next ODI World Cup. Despite never formally coaching a team, Gambhir has been involved with IPL franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor, leading the latter to its third IPL title on May 26, just a day before the head coach application deadline.

Initial reports suggested that the BCCI was considering Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer for the role. However, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah denied these claims, stating that the board did not approach any former Australian cricketers and was focused on hiring an Indian coach.