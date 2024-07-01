On Monday (1st July), another mass shooting incident was reported in the United States of America in which three people lost their lives while two others were injured. According to the Police, the incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday near the University of Cincinnati campus. Following the shooting incident, Police took two suspects into custody, including one of the wounded. While the identity of the suspects or the motive of the crime is yet not known, all five victims in this case are male, as per local media reports.

In an email, Cincinnati police Capt. Mark Burns told The Associated Press, “There were multiple firearms recovered at the crime scene and two subjects (one of which was also shot) are being detained at this time.” He said he had no further information.

Earlier, the university’s public safety department shared posts on X (Formerly Twitter) updating about the incident. It initially stated that police were responding to an emergency shortly before 3 a.m. It later stated that it was a shooting incident and said, “Be observant/take action as needed.”

UC Emergency- Police on scene of shooting at Highland/ E University. If safe, stay at your location. Be observant / take action as needed. More info soon. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) July 1, 2024

An hour later, the department issued an “all clear” message stating that “police will maintain heavy presence.”

UC Emergency:ALL CLEAR Officers responded to Highland/ E University for a shooting. Suspect in custody and police will maintain heavy presence. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) July 1, 2024

According to the Local news stations, officers patrolling in the area had heard multiple gunshots and arrived to find several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Rampant incidences of mass shooting in the United States

Incidentally, gun violence including the menace of mass shooting has been a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities which has continued in the first weekend of summer in the US. Notably, several incidents of mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio, and a grocery store in Arkansas, among others.

According to news agency Associated Press, the last weekend in the US was the second straight weekend that saw an outbreak of mass shootings across the U.S. which forced mayors of respective areas to plead for help.

Police in Montgomery, Alabama, said that hundreds of rounds were fired at a crowded party early Sunday (23rd June) in which at least 13 people were injured.

Interim Police Chief John Hall said that the investigators recovered more than 350 different spent shell casings.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said, “This senseless violence just has to stop.” He called it a blessing that no one died and asked for help in keeping guns out of the hands of criminals.

Similarly, another incident of mass shooting took place on early Sunday (23rd June) near the main street of a popular restaurant and entertainment district near downtown Columbus, Ohio. At least ten people were injured in the incident and one was said to be in critical condition.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said the gun violence “is outrageous, it’s unacceptable, and it must stop.”

Earlier on Friday (28th June), a Nebraska man opened an indiscriminate fire on seven people all of whom are believed to be Hispanic. The injured included four children. Police said that the accused had earlier told the victims to “go back to where they came from” and to “speak English”. He later fatally shot himself.

Nebraska State Patrol said that Billy Booth (74) fired shots at his neighbors from inside his Crete home just before 7 p.m. Friday before fatally turning the gun on himself.

A lecturer at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, Jillian Snider said that one reason for so many shootings with multiple victims is the increased use of modified guns that can spray hundreds of shots. She said, “That’s why you’re seeing more victims that are not even involved in the initial confrontation.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the violence brought the number of mass shootings in the US so far this year, as of Sunday (23rd June), to more than 240 – an average of more than one daily.