Tuesday, July 2, 2024
‘Balak Buddhi’, scathing attack on ‘ecosystem’, Hinduphobia, Congress’ poor performance in polls and more: Key highlights of PM Modi’s address in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition on a range of issues including the opposition leaders’ controversial remarks on Hindu Dharma, corruption, appeasement, and stance of Congress and its ecosystem

On Tuesday (2nd July), Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition on a range of issues including the opposition leaders’ controversial remarks on Hindu Dharma, corruption, appeasement, Congress and its ecosystem, etc.

Addressing Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, “In ten years, our government has worked with the philosophy of Sabka Sath, and Sabka Vikas to do public welfare. We are dedicated to those principles which are enshrined in our constitution – Sarva Pant Sambhav. Our nation, for a long time, witnessed the politics of appeasement, the governance model of tushtikaran (appeasement). We have moved ahead with the idea of Santushtikaran not tushtikaran, politics of saturation than appeasement.”  

“Saturation in the true sense is social justice and secularism and by electing us for the third time, they have put a stamp on this. Appeasement has wrecked the nation. The country has reflected its trust after seeing our niti, niyat, and nishta. (Policies, Intentions, and commitment)”, the Prime Minister added.

“One of the biggest achievements of my government in the last ten years that infused hope was that of pulling out the country from times of despair that was prevalent till 2014, ‘Is desh ka kuch nhi ho sakta’. Now, they believe, “Ab Bharat me kuch bhi ho sakta”, the PM said.

Stern action on terrorism

PM Modi said that there was a time before 2014 when terrorists carried out attacks at will but the governments used to maintain silence. Now, India carry out surgical strike and airstrike. The country has also demonstrated the capability of serving Justice to perpetrators of terrorism. Now citizens know that to safeguard its security, India can do anything – Bharat kuch bhi kar sakta hai. 

The walls of Article 370 have crumbled

Taking about removal of Article 370, the PM said that now, the walls of Article 370 have crumbled, the constitution is vibrant, and stone pelting has stopped. People, expressing faith in the Indian constitution and Indian flag are coming out in large numbers to cast their votes, the Prime Minister said while slamming those who failed to introduce the Indian constitution in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, pre-370 era.

PM Modi emphasised, “In ten years, our government made India a major mobile phone manufacturer, and an exporter of mobile phones. Now, the same will be achieved in semi-conductor and other sectors. The chips to be used in major works throughout the world will be made on Indian soil, it will be made from the hard work of Indian youth. In our third term, we will work with triple speed, triple times the efforts, and show Indians triple times the result. ” 

The Prime Minister said that the return of the NDA government for the third time is a historic event, it can’t be achieved by political games but rather through hard work, building unparalleled faith, and getting blessings from the public through welfare. PM Modi also hailed the recent success for the party and its alliance partners in state assembly elections. He highlighted how the party formed government in Odisha and the NDA swept Andra Pradesh. He added that the saffron party has opened its account in Kerala.

People have given mandate to yet again keep the Congress in opposition

People have given the mandate to Congress that they should sit there in the opposition and shout, and scream when they don’t have facts and logic, PM Modi said while slamming the Congress party for its conduct in the Parliament. On several occasions, PM Modi took a dig at Congress leader and recently elected Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with a ‘bacha buddhi’ (immature baby mind) jibe. He gave the example of an adult consoling a child to explain why Congress and its ecosystem have been peddling sympathetic narrative in support of Rahul Gandhi despite this being the third worst performance of the Congress party, in its history.

After 1984, there have been ten Lok Sabha elections since then yet Congress has not touched the 250-mark. This time, they got caught on the 99 mark. PM Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying who would make ‘Balak buddhi’ understand that he got 99 out of 543 not from 100 marks and that he has made a world record in getting failed.

PM Modi further slammed the remarks and running commentary by Congress leader asserting that it has left even Sholay film behind. “Mausi we may have lost for the third term but it is a moral victory. Aree Mausi, we got zero seats in 13 states, but we are heroes”, PM Modi jokingly observed how Congress has been acting lately.

PM Modi came down heavily on the opposition for their disparaging remarks on Hindu/Sanatan Dharma

PM Modi also slammed the I.N.D.I. alliance leaders for their controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Shakti as ascribed in Hindu Dharma, and Rahul Gandhi’s remarks describing Hindus as violent. He asked Hindus to ponder whether this is ‘Sanyog or proyog‘.

“After seeing yesterday’s incident, now Hindu society should have to ponder whether this insult is just a coincidence or a preparation for some experimentation, ” the prime minister added.

PM Modi warns Congress’ ecosystem, answers to all your conspiracies will be given in your language

The habits of this ecosystem, the way they have decided to stop the nation’s progress, and derail its development, I want to warn them, give them a warning to this ecosystem, that the answer to all their conspiracies will be given in their language. This country will never accept anti-national conspiracies, the Prime Minister declared.

PM Modi on anti-India forces, CAA

PM Modi also expressed concerns about anti-India forces and cited the observation of the Supreme Court of India regarding the same. 

“An attempt was made to spread anarchy by questioning the democratic process of India. Politics played regarding CAA, the game of misleading the people of the country, all efforts were made to ensure their political motives were fulfilled. Efforts have been made to push the country into riots. A new drama has been started these days to gain sympathy,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi on criminal cases against Rahul Gandhi, says country is telling him, “Tumse an ho payega”

In a scathing dig at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi listed out criminal cases pending against the Congress leader. PM Modi said, “A new drama has been started to gain sympathy but the country knows the truth that he (Rahul Gandhi) is out on bail in a case of embezzlement of thousands of crores of rupees. He has been convicted in a case of calling OBC people thieves. He had to apologize after making irresponsible statement in the Supreme Court. There is a case against him for insulting a great personality like great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar… Today the country is telling him, tumse na ho payega.”

“On 1st of July, India celebrated Khatakhat day”, PM Modi also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s Khatakhat slogans.

PM Modi slams Congress for its anti-reservation stances

Congress has always been anti-reservation. They denied Babu Jagjivan Ram’s right like they denied Baba Ambedkar’s right. Indira Gandhi ensured that Babu Jagjivan Ram doesn’t become PM. Congress mistreated Chaudhary Charan Singh as well. Even its own President Sitaram Kesari was humiliated by the same Congress, the Prime Minister further stated while addressing the Lok Sabha on President’s address.

PM Modi assures country and the youth that nobody involved in the paper leak instances will be spared

PM Narendra Modi stressed, “I assure the students of the country, the youth of the country that Government is very serious about stopping incidents of paper leak, and taking steps to stop them on a war scale. Nobody indulging in them will be spared.”

He made these remarks while speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

Pay
