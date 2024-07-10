Four prominent BJP Sikh leaders in Chandigarh have received death threats allegedly from Khalistani terrorists for their association with the party. A letter threatening murder has been sent to the BJP office located in Chandigarh, and along with it, some inflammable substances have also been recovered by the police. In the letter, BJP leaders have been warned to leave BJP or prepare to be killed. Slogans of Khalistan and Pakistan Zindabad have also been written in the letter.

According to media reports, the BJP leaders who have received threats include BJP National General Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP Sikh Coordination Committee and National Railway Committee member Tejinder Singh Saran and BJP General Secretary Parminder Brar. Apart from this, BJP’s state organization general secretary Srinivasulu has also received threats. BJP leaders are said to have complained to the Chandigarh Police about the threats. The police, taking cognizance of the event have begun investigation in the case. The DGP of Punjab and Chandigarh will also be looking into the matter.

Leave BJP otherwise you will be killed

BJP leaders Parminder Singh Brar and Tejinder Saran have been warned in the letters saying, “we had earlier also warned you through social media posts that you people are Sikhs and that you wear Sikh turbans. You, along with the BJP and RSS, are betraying the Sikhs and the people of Punjab. You are interfering in Sikh matters with RSS. You either leave BJP or we will remove you from this world.”

Accused of misleading the people of Punjab

The letter reads, “You along with BJP worked to hinder the farmer’s movement. You are a traitor to the Sikh religion. You are misleading the people of Punjab with the help of BJP-RSS and planning to ask people to join the BJP. You are working to spoil the relations between Sikhs and Muslims, BJP and RSS will throw you out after using you. Many people came to destroy the Sikhs and Punjab and were driven away. Neither the Sikhs nor the Punjab could be destroyed. You have ruined Punjab. Which we will clean now and we will meet you very soon.”

Will take revenge for brothers killed in Canada-Pakistan

It is further written in the letter, “sitting in Chandigarh, the BJP leaders are allegedly conspiring against us and we will soon take revenge. Manjinder Sirsa also speaks the language of RSS, we will teach him a lesson too. Manjinder Sirsa handed over Delhi SGPC to BJP RSS. We will never leave him. We will soon free the Gurudwaras of Delhi DSGMC from BJP. Many traitors like you, along with the BJP government, have killed our brothers in Canada, Pakistan and India and we will take revenge.”

The letter read, “We also warn BJP State Organization General Secretary Srinivasulu to leave Punjab soon because we have no enmity with him but we will not leave any traitor of the Sikhs. Long live Khalistan and we will remain so.”

At the end of the letter, slogans like- Khalistan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad, Hardeep Nijjar Zindabad, Avtar Singh Khanda Zindabad, Paramjit Singh Panjwad Zindabad, Maulana Rahim Ullah Tariq Zindabad, Pir Bashir Ahmed Zindabad, Maulana GR Rahman Zindabad have been written.