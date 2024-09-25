Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Updated:

Goa: Illegal slaughterhouse operating in residential area raided, 2 bovines and over 800 kgs of animal fat recovered; accused Aslam was using it to produce Ghee

Aslam Bepari, along with his family members, was allegedly butchering bovines and producing ghee from animal fat for sale in local markets in the basement of a four-storey building.

OpIndia Staff
Image credit: @InGoa24x7
4

On September 22, Bajrang Dal members, with the assistance of officials from the Animal Husbandry Department and Margao police, raided an illegal slaughterhouse operating in a residential area in Khareband, Goa. Reports suggest that the owner, Aslam Bepari, along with his family members, was allegedly butchering bovines and producing ghee from animal fat for sale in local markets in the basement of a four-storey building.

During the raid, authorities recovered two bovines, 41 containers of animal fat (each weighing 20 kg), teak logs, large ropes, weapons, and dry, rotten meat packed in tins.

According to reports, the Margao police were alerted when some youths intercepted a vehicle transporting four bulls to the site. Although the youths attempted to stop the vehicle, they were unsuccessful and followed it to a residential building in Khareband. The perpetrators fled, leaving behind the four animals. However, by the time the group informed the police and authorities arrived, two animals had disappeared, though the group managed to rescue the remaining two.

On September 23, Margao police registered the offence under various sections, including Section 325 R/w 3 (5) of the BNS, Sections 4, 5, 8, and 10 of The Goa Animal Preservation Act, and Sections 3, 5, and 8 of The Goa, Daman, and Diu Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. They also invoked Section 11 (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, based on a complaint filed by Bhagwan Redkar of Dakshin Goa Sansad.

This case has raised significant concerns, particularly in light of the widespread controversy involving the famous Laddu Prasadam of Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirumala, which was reportedly found to contain ghee adulterated with animal fat.

Searched termsgoa, illegal slaughterhouse, ghee, adultration, animal fat, cow, bull, bovines
