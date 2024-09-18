Stone pelting at Hindu processions has become a disturbing trend in various regions, often leading to communal tensions and violence. In one such latest attack, stones were hurled at a Ganpati immersion procession in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The incident took place around midnight on Tuesday (September 17), when a large Ganpati idol from Ghughat Nagar was being transported to the Nadinaka Kamwari River for immersion. As the procession passed near the Hindustani Mosque at Vanjarpatti Naka, some individuals threw stones at the idol, causing reported damage.

This act triggered a confrontation between the groups, leading to a physical altercation.

Angered by the incident, the Ganesh Mandal demanded the arrest of those involved and refused to proceed with the immersion. The local police intervened and used a lathi charge to bring the situation under control, resulting in several people being injured. Some individuals were detained and an investigation in underway.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (September 18), Additional Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan said that the Ganpati immersion procession near the Hindustani Mosque had started peacefully and was proceeding without issues. However, tensions arose when a stone was thrown, sparking disputes and altercations among some individuals, which led to a disruption.

“The situation is now under control, and those involved in the disturbances are being identified for legal action. Some individuals have been detained for questioning, and further actions will follow,” he added.

According to reports, similar stone-pelting incidents occurred in several other parts of Maharashtra. In Lagaon Jamod town, stones were thrown at a Ganpati immersion procession at around 8 pm on Tuesday in the Chubhara area. According to reports, the stone pelting lasted for around 30 minutes, leaving several injured.

A similar incident was also reported from the Buldhana region.