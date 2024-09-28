Saturday, September 28, 2024
Pakistan: Shias and Sunnis kill each other over land dispute, more than 37 dead so far

The Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan has a long history of violent clashes between the two sects of Islam.

OpIndia Staff
Aftermath of the Shia-Sunni clash in Kurram, image via X/ Sajjad Tarakzai
Shia and Sunni Muslims in Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan have been embroiled in a bloody confrontation since July this year.

The latest orgy of violence began on 21st September, leading to more than 37 deaths so far. According to AFP, over 150 people have been injured in the Shia-Sunni clashes which kickstarted a week ago.

At the heart of the bloody conflict in Kurram district is an ongoing land dispute between the two communities. Although a ceasefire was reached through the tribal council (jigra), clashes continued in 10 areas of the district.

As per security forces, the violence was marked with the use of heavy weaponry. “What began as a land dispute has escalated into a full-fledged sectarian clash involving the use of automatic and semi-automatic weapons, as well as mortar shells,” an official informed.

Besides injuries and deaths, a total of 28 houses were damaged in the bloody confrontation between Shia and Sunni Muslims. The Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan has a long history of violent clashes between the two sects of Islam.

A spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saif Ali informed that efforts were underway to de-escalate the religiously charged situation in the area. Shias make up 15% of the population of Pakistan while the majority belong to the Sunni sect.

