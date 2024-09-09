Monday, September 9, 2024
HomeWorldPhilippines: Pastor wanted for child sex trafficking in the US arrested from Kingdom of...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Philippines: Pastor wanted for child sex trafficking in the US arrested from Kingdom of Jesus Christ church, claimed he was “appointed son of God”

Despite the allegations against him, the pastor maintained a high profile. He served as a spiritual adviser to the former President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte. In 2022, when Duterte departed from office, Quiboloy's fortunes started to fade away. The Filipino authorities subsequently charged him with human trafficking, child abuse, and sexual abuse.

OpIndia Staff
Controversial Filipino pastor Apollo Quiboloy arrested over sex trafficking charges
Controversial Filipino pastor Apollo Quiboloy arrested over sex trafficking charges from Phillipines (Image: ABS-CBN)
12

On 8th September, prominent Filipino pastor Apollo Quiboloy was arrested in the Philippines after a tense two-week standoff between police and his followers. He was wanted by both Philippine and US authorities for child sex trafficking. Quiboloy claims to be the “Appointed Son of God.” He was apprehended from his church compound, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC). During the standoff, there were violent clashes between the security forces and his followers, leading to the death of one from a heart attack.

Quiboloy’s church claims that he has seven million followers. He has denied the charges of child sex trafficking against him. Notably, in 2021, the Department of Justice charged him with child sex trafficking, fraud, coercion, and bulk cash smuggling. It was alleged that he trafficked girls and women from the Philippines to the US under the guise of a charity. He then forced them into fundraising and sexual servitude.

Despite the allegations against him, the pastor maintained a high profile. He served as a spiritual adviser to the former President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte. In 2022, when Duterte departed from office, Quiboloy’s fortunes started to fade away. The Filipino authorities subsequently charged him with human trafficking, child abuse, and sexual abuse.

His recent arrest became possible only after a two-week standoff that unfolded in the 30-hectare KOJC compound in Davao. In a statement, Interior Minister Benhur Abalos said that he was found hiding in the bible school of the compound. Though Quiboloy’s lawyer claimed that he surrendered to the authorities to avoid further violence, Abalos clarified that it was not a voluntary surrender.

Following his arrest, Quiboloy and four others were shifted to the national police headquarters in Manila. Interestingly, he has accused the “devil” himself of orchestrating the legal troubles against him. He dismissed the US involvement in the case. Notably, the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Junior, has dismissed the possibility of extradition of the pastor to the US and said it is not under consideration by the Philippine authorities.

The arrest of Quiboloy has once again brought the public rift between Marcos and Duterte’s political families to the forefront. When the US sought the pastor’s arrest, Duterte was in power. It was under Marcos’s administration that the pastor was finally arrested. During the time the pastor was hiding, Duterte admitted to knowing his whereabouts but refused to disclose the information to the police. Duterte’s daughter and Vice President Sara Duterte issued statements criticising police for allegedly using unnecessary force to arrest Quiboloy.

Quiboloy established his church in 1985. He claimed to have received a divine message during a Billy Graham event in 1973. Quiboloy was known for his luxurious lifestyle. He used to travel in a private jet and preached from a glass podium against a backdrop of his lush estate, the “Garden of Eden Restored.” He often used his influence in politics as well by endorsing candidates.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Illegal Haitian immigrants stealing ducks, geese, domesticated cats and eating them’: Ohio residents on the rising influx of Haitian immigrants

OpIndia Staff -

Wikipedia’s War on India: A detailed dossier on how Wikipedia has become a Left propaganda tool against India

Nupur J Sharma -

I.N.D.I. Alliance collapses in Haryana, AAP announces 20 candidates for state elections, 11 directly in opposition to Congress

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi lies as he says Congress respects women, works for their empowerment: 3 incidents when women party workers were harassed

OpIndia Staff -

Mohini Tomar murder case: Lawyer who fought for Chandan Gupta after his murder for ‘Tiranga Yatra’, one who opposed Munajir Rafi’s bail in the...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Uttar Pradesh: Female lawyer Mohini Tomar’s kidnap and murder case – Police arrest Mustafa Kamil, Asad Mustafa, Haider Mustafa, and Salman

OpIndia Staff -

‘We can’t interfere in country’s foreign policy’: SC dismisses plea by Hamas simpers, including Harsh Mander, to halt India’s military exports to Israel

OpIndia Staff -

Islamic ‘scholar’ Kamran Malik defends sabotage attempts to derail trains, says it can be a ‘revengeful’ act against Yogi and Modi govt

OpIndia Staff -

Annual ritual of blaming Diwali: AAP government in Delhi bans production, sale of firecrackers till January 1

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi peddles anti-India agenda in the USA again, claims there is a ‘battle’ going on between Hindi and other languages: How Congress has...

Rukma Rathore -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com