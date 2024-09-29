Sunday, September 29, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIsrael continues to hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, another top Hezbollah leader Nabil Qaouk...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Israel continues to hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, another top Hezbollah leader Nabil Qaouk killed in airstrike

Nabil Qaouk was the commander of Hezbollah’s “preventive security unit” and a senior member of the terror group’s central council. He was considered close to Hezbollah’s leadership and was directly involved in terror attacks against Israel

OpIndia Staff
16

After killing Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other top leaders of the group in an airstrike in Beirut on Friday, the Israeli Defence Forces on Sunday announced the elimination of another senior leader of the Lebanon-bases Islamic terror group. According to the Israeli military, senior Hezbollah official Nabil Qaouk was killed in an Israel Defense Forces airstrike on Saturday in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut.

“ELIMINATED: The Commander of Hezbollah’s Preventative Security Unit and a member of their Executive Council, Nabil Qaouk, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike,” the IDF confirmed in a tweet posted on 𝕏.

IDF said that Qaouk was the commander of Hezbollah’s “preventive security unit” and a senior member of the terror group’s central council. He was considered close to Hezbollah’s leadership and was directly involved in terror attacks against Israel, IDF added.

IDF further said, “Qaouk was close to Hezbollah’s senior commanders and was directly engaged in terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens. He joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was regarded as an important source of expertise in his field, having served as the Deputy Commander of the southern region on the Operational Council, Commander of the southern region and Deputy Commander of the Operational Council.”

The Israeli military added the IDF will continue to strike and eliminate the commanders within the Hezbollah terrorist organization and will act against anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel.

As per information posted by IDF, Nabil Qaouk joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was close to its senior members. He had previously served as the Deputy Commander of the southern region within the Operational Council, and was promoted to the Commander of the southern region. He Served as the Deputy Commander of the Operational Council of Hezbollah.

After killing Nasrallah and other Hezbollah leaders in the airstrike on the group’s underground headquarters in Beirut, IDF has continued bombing the group’s locations in the Lebanese capital and other areas of the country. Earlier on Sunday, the IDF said that fighter jets struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon overnight, including rocket launchers and buildings used by the terror group to store weapons.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘You are helping infidels, we will see you’ – AIMIM’s Owaisi and TMC MP force Gulshan Foundation’s Irfan Ali to leave when he presented...

OpIndia Staff -

US: Department of Justice sues Alabama for removing people having non-citizen identification numbers from voter list ahead of presidential polls

OpIndia Staff -

Waqf Amendment Bill: Joint Parliamentary Committee held a meeting in Hyderabad with various stakeholders, received suggestions from them

ANI -

PM Modi dedicates ₹11,200 crore worth projects in Maharashtra including Pune Metro’s new segment and Bidkin Industrial Area

ANI -

Mint’s callous mockery: Author Nisha Susan downplays Tirupati Laddu row calling it mere adulteration, dehumanises a devotee mother’s story by asking if “she’s dead”

Anurag -

Another road rage incident in Delhi: Police constable killed by a reckless driver, dragged on the road, accused flees

ANI -

‘Activist’ Harsh Mander, who incited Muslims to riot during anti-CAA protests, cries foul after Income Tax Dept cancels tax exemption status of his outfit

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani Muslim man, who lived in India for 22 years, dehumanised as kafir in his home country, wife says never faced hatred for being...

OpIndia Staff -

Lucknow: Salman becomes Rakesh to trap a Hindu girl, forced her into Halala with a Maulvi, allowed his friend Asim to rape her

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladeshi cricket fan Tiger Robi, who made false claims of assault during Kanpur Test, deported from India; used medical visa to watch cricket matches

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com