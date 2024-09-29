After killing Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other top leaders of the group in an airstrike in Beirut on Friday, the Israeli Defence Forces on Sunday announced the elimination of another senior leader of the Lebanon-bases Islamic terror group. According to the Israeli military, senior Hezbollah official Nabil Qaouk was killed in an Israel Defense Forces airstrike on Saturday in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut.

“ELIMINATED: The Commander of Hezbollah’s Preventative Security Unit and a member of their Executive Council, Nabil Qaouk, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike,” the IDF confirmed in a tweet posted on 𝕏.

IDF said that Qaouk was the commander of Hezbollah’s “preventive security unit” and a senior member of the terror group’s central council. He was considered close to Hezbollah’s leadership and was directly involved in terror attacks against Israel, IDF added.

🔴ELIMINATED: The Commander of Hezbollah's Preventative Security Unit and a member of their Executive Council, Nabil Qaouk, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike.



Qaouk was close to Hezbollah's senior commanders and was directly engaged in terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens.

IDF further said, “Qaouk was close to Hezbollah’s senior commanders and was directly engaged in terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens. He joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was regarded as an important source of expertise in his field, having served as the Deputy Commander of the southern region on the Operational Council, Commander of the southern region and Deputy Commander of the Operational Council.”

The Israeli military added the IDF will continue to strike and eliminate the commanders within the Hezbollah terrorist organization and will act against anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel.

After killing Nasrallah and other Hezbollah leaders in the airstrike on the group’s underground headquarters in Beirut, IDF has continued bombing the group’s locations in the Lebanese capital and other areas of the country. Earlier on Sunday, the IDF said that fighter jets struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon overnight, including rocket launchers and buildings used by the terror group to store weapons.