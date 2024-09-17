In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, an Islamist mob insulted freedom fighter Sardar Patel, the great Ironman of India while taking out a religious procession. It is said that during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession in Bareilly, a group of 8-9 unknown Islamist miscreants climbed on the area where Sardar Patel’s statue stands without removing shoes and slippers, a mark of disrespect to the Indian freedom fighter. Outraged by the insult to Sardar Patel, Hindu organisations have filed a Police complaint in this matter. The Police have initiated an investigation into this incident.

The incident unfolded in the Nawabganj police station area of Bareilly district. On Monday (16th September 2024), a member of Hindu Jagran Manch, Haripal Singh gave a Police complaint regarding this incident.

In his complaint, Haripal Singh stated that on Monday morning between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM, the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession was taken out from the Nawabganj market. Muslims in the hundreds, were part of this procession. A statue of Indian Freedom fighter, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stands on the route from where the procession was passing.

The complaint further stated that 8-9 unidentified persons who were part of the Muslim crowd, approached the statue of Sardar Patel. Moments later, all the Islamist miscreants stepped on the pedestal where the Sardar Patel’s statue stands while wearing shoes and slippers. The video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media. Reacting to a social media post, Bareilly Police confirmed that it has taken cognizance of the incident.

प्रभारी निरीक्षक नवाबगंज, बरेली को जांचकर आवश्यक कार्यवाही करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) September 16, 2024

OpIndia has accessed a copy of the complaint. According to the complainant, Islamists mounted the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel without removing their shoes, a mark of disrespect to the freedom fighter and hurting the sentiments of the society.

Further in the complaint, they have demanded strict action against the accused involved in this incident.

Nonetheless, the Police have taken cognizance of this complaint. Necessary instructions have also been given to the police station in-charge Nawabganj for investigation of the case and to take further legal action.

It is pertinent to note that Bareilly’s Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession was also in the headlines recently for another reason. The local Hindu community had blocked the Islamic procession to register their protest against Islamist mobs for continuously causing hindrances in Hindu religious processions.

Notably, on 15th September, several Hindus blocked the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession taken out by Muslims in Bareilly. The protesting Hindus blocked the road to stop the Muslim procession from passing. The development came after Islamist mobs had earlier stopped the Kanwar Yatra from passing from the same Joginwada of the Baradari area.