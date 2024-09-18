A case of rape of a minor Hindu girl has come to light from Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. The Police have arrested an accused named Mohammad Aftab on charges of raping a 15-year-old Hindu girl. His accomplice Sagir is currently absconding. An investigation is currently underway and the Police have launched a search operation to nab the absconding accused.

The accused lured the minor victim going to a coaching class

The incident took place on Monday (16th September 2024) in the Fatehpur Kotwali area of Barabanki district. The minor victim is a 15-year-old Hindu girl who is currently studying in 11th class.

On the day of the incident, the victim left her home for coaching. When she was on her way to coaching class, accused Sftab approached her and somehow convinced her to go to the house of his friend Sagir. His house was in a secluded area where Aftab locked the house from outside and held the minor victim captive. Afterward, he raped her.

As per reports, the other accused Sagir was keeping a watch from outside.

Passersby rushed to her rescue hearing her screams

When the incident was unfolding, people who were passing the neighbourhood, heard screams from the house which was locked from outside. When they started inquiring from Sagir, he fled from there. Hearing the victim’s cry for help, they broke the lock, barged into the house, and rescued the minor girl. They also nabbed the accused Aftab and alerted the Police about the incident. When the Police reached the spot, they took Aftab into custody.

The Police investigated the crime scene and initiated actions based on the statement of the victim.

प्रकरण में थाना फतेहपुर पुलिस द्वारा अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। कठोर वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Barabanki Police (@Barabankipolice) September 17, 2024

Kotwali Inspector DK Singh said that on the complaint of the victim’s father, a case has been registered against the accused Aftab under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Statement of the family and Actions taken by the Police

The victim’s father stated that his daughter was going to coaching as usual when the accused Aftab stopped her and took her to his friend’s house, and locked her up.

Police said that the victim has been sent for medical examination and her condition is stable. Additionally, Police is conducting raids to nab the absconding accused Sagir.

The case has triggered massive outrage in the area. Residents have expressed concerns about such incidents and have demanded swift Justice in this case.

The police have assured them that the absconding accused will be arrested soon and the case will be investigated swiftly.