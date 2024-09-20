Friday, September 20, 2024
Uttarakhand: Clashes erupt between complainants and supporters of Maulvi Shabbir Raza who was arrested for raping minor girls in an illegal madarsa in Rudrapur

The confrontation took a violent turn as the two parties started firing and attacking each other leaving five to six people injured. The police took three of the injured persons identified as Mohammad Yunus, Shahid Ahmed, and Kabir Ahmed to the district hospital after the altercation.

rudrapur maulvi
(images via AmarUjala, ETV Bharat)
12

In August this year, a Maulvi named Shabbir Raza was arrested for allegedly raping at least five minor girls, aged 5 to 9 years, inside the premises of an illegal Madrasa in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur. In this case, a dispute erupted on the 17th of September in the Malsi village after a confrontation between those who wanted action against the accused Maulvi by filing a complaint letter and those who were advocating for Maulvi Shabbir Raza.

It was reported how the accused Maulvi used to scare the minor girls by telling them stories of ‘djinns’ and threatening to unleash those spirits on their parents. He is also accused of showing the minor girls porn videos on his phone. On Tuesday, at around 10 pm, Mohammad Khurshid (supporting accused Maulvi) and Nabi Hasan (one of the complainants against the Maulvi) indulged in an argument over the case against the accused Maulvi and it soon took a violent turn. Soon after, SP City Manoj Katyal, CO Niharika Tomar and many other police officials reached the hospital and met the injured. In addition, PAC teams were deployed in the affected Malsi village to maintain law and order.

Speaking about the incident, SP City Manoj Katyal said that there was a dispute in the village Malsi of Rudrapur Kotwali area wherein several rounds of firing were done by the clashing parties and seven people were injured. Meanwhile, Mohammad Hussain of the injured side said that the other side wanted to attack since evening and for this, they had called youths from outside to the village. Reports say that the complainant side including Nabi Hasan was being pressured by the supporters of the accused Maulvi to withdraw the case.

As reported earlier, The accused Maulvi, Shabbir Raza, was arrested on 18th August from Malsi village in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur. Raza arrived in Malsi only two months before his arrest as he was earlier living in Rampur Shahbad. The heinous crime came to the fore when one of the minors narrated her ordeal to her family members on 16th August. Subsequently, on the next day, her mother filed a Police complaint in this matter. The police investigation had confirmed the sexual exploitation of at least five girls. Raza used to beat older boys on the pretext that they didn’t complete their homework and sent them away. He also asked older girls to leave by giving them a lot of homework. However, he used to make the younger girls, aged 5-9, stay at the Madrassa for extra classes. 

