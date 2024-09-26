Similar to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress administration of Himachal Pradesh recently mandated vendors, hotel owners, retailers, and food outlet owners to write their names and identification on the signboards. Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh informed that all street vendors will have to display identities to give customers access to a transparent system.

The Congress high command, however, has now voiced its disapproval of the decision. Vikramaditya Singh was reportedly summoned to Delhi on 25th September night and reprimanded by the party leadership.

The development transpired after the Congress faced criticism on social media and from other members of the party because it had previously criticized the same move by the Uttar Pradesh government during the Kanwar Yatra a few weeks prior. Sources reported that the minister’s comments have incensed the senior leaders, which includes Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. He has discussed the situation with Himachal Pradesh in charge Rajeev Shukla. A few Congress minority leaders are also upset with the government’s decision and declared that they will bring their concerns to the attention of the party.

Veteran Congress leader TS Singh Deo also slammed the decision as reprehensible and discriminatory. He voiced, “I don’t understand why it should be done. Because the Uttar Pradesh government decided the Kanwar Yatra, why do we have to name an individual’s shop? Don’t understand the logic behind it. You are not selling the individual, you are selling the brand. There is absolutely no necessity to name a person.”

Rajeev Shukla attempted to defuse the situation by claiming that the administration had not made any decisions along the lines of Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that the minister’s statement was misconstrued. “The order has nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh. Vikramaditya has said that this is done to make sure only authorised persons can set up shops. The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker has made an all-party committee to regulate hawkers and to give them licenses. All parties are represented on the committee. Permission to set up, allocate, and regularize the seating arrangements of street sellers will be authorized. Connecting this to Uttar Pradesh is not right. It is not that a photo has to be put up or it has to be shown that this is so and so’s shop. It is being misrepresented. There is no such order of Himachal government.”

Vikramaditya Singh defends his statement

The PWD and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, has been advised against making any contentious statements on this matter. Speaking with the media on this matter, Vikramaditya Singh defended the decision and expressed that the state government would take public concerns and internal security into consideration. According to him, there is no connection between the Uttar Pradesh government’s order and the Himachal Pradesh government’s decree. He added that job seekers from all around India are welcome to apply in Himachal Pradesh, but the state government will not jeopardize national security.

“Anyway, shops normally display their registration number and so on. But this is for the internal security of the state and the apprehensions that have been raised, this needs to be seen that way. An all-party committee has also been constituted and that would look into every detail. There can be no compromise with the internal security concerns of the state. It is the responsibility of the state government and all of us to maintain peace in the state in the wake of the chain of events that have taken place in Himachal Pradesh in the past few days. The High Court has said from time to time that town vending committees should be constituted under municipal limits in the state so that proper vending zones be made,” he stressed.

On Himachal Pradesh Government's order for eateries to display the names of owners, state's minister Vikramaditya Singh says, "…Anyway, shops normally display their registration number and so on…But this is for the internal security of the state and the…"

The minister added, “We have also said that people from outside are welcome in Himachal Pradesh but maintaining the internal security of the state is important because we have to keep in check the extension of drug menace in the state, we have to maintain law & order, issues of hygiene in eateries have also to be taken care of. The High Court too has expressed concerns regarding this. In the meetings, we have held recently, it has been decided to have identification of vendors, irrespective of them being from Himachal or outside. This law is applicable to all because of the internal security of Himachal Pradesh and the concerns of the people of the state.”

Rafiqul Islam, an All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA, claimed that the Congress was now inciting enmity and following the BJP’s lead. He further criticized the party for implementing the “UP model” just a few days after Yogi Adityanath ordered that the names of operators, owners, and managers of eateries throughout the state be displayed in front of the establishments. “What is the difference left between the BJP and the Congress? The BJP always spreads hatred. The Congress is also following the same line, instigating fights between Hindus and Muslims. It is unfortunate that Congress is also adopting the Uttar Pradesh model.”