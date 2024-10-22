Tuesday, October 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBulandshahr, UP: Blast inside a house kills Riyazuddin, Rukhsana and 4 others, many injured
News Reports
Updated:

Bulandshahr, UP: Blast inside a house kills Riyazuddin, Rukhsana and 4 others, many injured

According to Bulandshahr District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, the incident happened on October 21st in the evening at Riyazuddin's home, inhabited by about 19 individuals, including women and children.

OpIndia Staff
Search and rescue operations underway at the scene.
Search and rescue operations underway at the site. (Source: PTI)
19

Six people lost their lives and three others were wounded in an explosion involving an oxygen cylinder which also led to a partial collapse of a house in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh. According to Bulandshahr District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, the incident happened on October 21st in the evening at Riyazuddin’s home, inhabited by about 19 individuals, including women and children. Five people were killed at first, then in the early hours of 22nd October, that number rose to six.

They were transported to the district hospital, according to city magistrate Chandra Prakash Priyadarshi. There were three male and three female victims. The deceased has been identified as Riyazuddin alias Raju (50), his wife Rukhsana (45), Salman (16), Tamanna (24), Hivja (3) and Aas Mohammed (26). One of the injured is in a critical state.

“A total of six bodies have been brought here in the district hospital for post-mortem, three male bodies and three female bodies. These are the victims of the Sikandrabad tragedy. I can’t exactly say the total number of casualties. I have my duty in the district hospital and six bodies were brought here,” Chandra Prakash Paryadarshi stated. “A cylinder blast occurred at a house in Ashapuri colony between 8:30-9 pm. There were 18-19 people in the house, eight people were rescued from here whose condition were very critical. The Chief Medical Officer has confirmed the death of five people, three people are still injured, out of which one is in serious condition but his treatment is underway,” he had informed earlier.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Bulandshahr Shlok Kumar revealed that after being hospitalized for treatment, Riyazuddin’s wife was recently taken home by the family, who had brought an oxygen cylinder and its accessories to aid with post-hospitalization care. He stated “This oxygen cylinder exploded. The cylinder, its nozzle, etc have been recovered from the debris. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings in the matter are underway.”

Rescue and relief efforts were started as soon as information of the casualties was received, according to Dhruva Kant Thakur, Additional Director General of Police, Meerut Zone. He mentioned that the rescue effort encompassed members of the local government, police, fire department, NDRF, and medical personnel. “Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) took immediate cognisance of the incident. We were sent to the spot and directions were issued that good-quality treatment should be given to the injured persons,” Chandra Prakash Singh conveyed. Regarding the rescue effort, he added that gas cutters had to be used to pry open the house’s iron roof beams. An excavator was dispatched to clean the rubble at the same time.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

What happens when Karwa Chauth fast falls during Ramzan, will that fast be healthy or unhealthy: Can Indian Express explain

Sandeep Singh -

BR Ambedkar and the ‘Idea of India’: Why was he against ‘socialist and secular’ being inserted in the preamble of the Indian Constitution?

Anurag -

SC stays NCPCR’s recommendation of halting madrasa funding, no action to be taken against madrassas not adhering to RTE Act: Details

OpIndia Staff -

S Jaishankar speaks on India-Canada diplomatic row over Khalistan appeasement by Trudeau, exposes hypocrisy and double standards of the West

OpIndia Staff -

IDF destroys Hezbollah’s money network, bombs Al Qard Al Hassan branches all over Lebanon, reveals bunker location where all gold was stashed

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai’s top club cancels membership of cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues after her father carries out ‘Christian conversion meetings’ on premises

OpIndia Staff -

Rules-based International Order? USA tested 67 nuclear bombs in Marshall Islands and has been denying compensation to residents for decades

Rukma Rathore -

The legal stand of eyewitness accounts vs Bahraich Police’s dismissal of a Hindu’s plight citing ‘tension in the area’: A detailed discussion

Anurag -

SC refuses to extend child marriage ban over all faiths: Can personal laws like Sharia override Prohibition of Child Marriage Act? Read what judgment...

Shraddha Pandey -

Maharashtra: Aandolanjeevi Yogendra Yadav, supporting Maha Vikas Agaadi, manhandled by Prakash Ambedkar’s supporters ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com