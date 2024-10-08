Tuesday, October 8, 2024
HomePoliticsAs Congress trails in Haryana Assembly elections, party leader Jairam Ramesh cries foul, claims...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Congress trails in Haryana Assembly elections, party leader Jairam Ramesh cries foul, claims ‘misleading trends’ on ECI website

He asked whether the BJP trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing "outdated and misleading" trends.

ANI
Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh (Image Source - Aaj Tak)
10

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, has alleged that there is a slowing down in uploading up-to-date trends in the Haryana Assembly election’s vote counting on the Election Commission website.

He asked whether the BJP trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing “outdated and misleading” trends.

“We are filing a memorandum in the next 5-7 minutes. We are lodging a complaint. We hope that the EC will answer our questions. The results of 10-11 rounds are already out but only 4-5 rounds have been updated on EC website. This is a tactic to pressure the Administration,” Ramesh told ANI.

“There is no need to be disheartened. The game is not over. Mind games are being played. We will not deter, there is no need to be disheartened. We are going to get the mandate. Congress is going to form the government,” he added.

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, he said: “Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to- date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends.”

Ramesh has also written to the Election Commission, requesting to issue immediate directions to officials to update the website with “true and accurate figures”.

“Over the last two hours between 9-11AM, there has been an unexplained slowdown in updating of results on the ECI’s website. As you can imagine this allows bad faith actors to spin narratives that undermine the process. You can see examples of it already playing out on social media. Our fear is also that such narratives can then be used by these mala fide actors to influence processes where counting is still underway i.e. in most of the counting centres,” he wrote in the letter.

We request you to issue immediate directions to your officials to update the website with true and accurate figures so that false news and malicious narratives can be countered immediately.

As per the trends posted by the Election Commission at 12 noon, the BJP was leading on 49 seats while the Congress led on 35 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were seen to be leading with one seat each while Independents and smaller parties were leading in four seats.

Though exit polls had predicted Congress’s victory in the election, the BJP is poised for a hatrick win in the Assembly election of the State. According to the latest update from the Election Commission, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led from the Ladwa constituency. As of 12 noon, Saini led with 32,708 votes over Congress’ Mewa Singh.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda was seen leading from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat with 56,875 votes over his nearest rival from BJP Manju.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

We are losing in Haryana because ECI is playing mindgames with us: Congress leader’ bizarre rant after Haryana elections setback

OpIndia Staff -

Bengaluru: Parvez Ahmed, who aided a Pakistani preacher to stay illegally in India, arrested; had assisted other such Pakistani citizens with fraudulent Hindu identities

OpIndia Staff -

MP: Burqa-like attire used for Durga idol in Indore, case registered after Bajrang Dal outrage

OpIndia Staff -

An argument between school mates over Instagram leads to beheading calls by a Muslim mob against a Hindu kid, trolls doxx the victim to...

OpIndia Staff -

UP: 60-year-old Nisar Qureshi arrested for raping minor Hindu child in Siddharthnagar, Muslims pelt stones at protesting Hindus

OpIndia Staff -

Mizoram: Local Hindus don’t want control of Hari Mandir to go to State govt after Assam Rifles leaves Aizawl base, launches campaign to prevent...

OpIndia Staff -

One year since Hamas’ terror attack on Israel: How Israel’s resilience in the face of terrorism is reshaping the Middle East

Anurag -

Purported Al-Jazeera ‘columnist’, who wanted Ali’s sword to deal with Yati Narsinghanand, celebrates the first anniversary of Oct 7 attacks on Israel

OpIndia Staff -

Israel’s agency Mossad had bombs inside Hezbollah walkie-talkies for several years, they waited: The story behind exploding pagers and walkie-talkies

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Sartaj shoots at a Muslim cleric in Meerut mosque, Islamists communalise the incident to insinuate religious hate crime

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com