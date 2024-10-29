On Tuesday, 29th October, massive chaos erupted in Ghaziabad District Court in the Raj Nagar area after advocates allegedly associated with the Samajwadi Party and a judge clashed over a case involving a Bar Association representative. As the brawl progressed, cops used lathi-charge to disperse the lawyers injuring several lawyers including SP leader and senior advocate Nahar Singh Yadav.

The lawyers meanwhile are also believed to have vandalised the police post at the court complex.

Videos of the altercation between police and lawyers have emerged on social media showing cops employing lathi-charge to drive out lawyers from the courtroom as the latter attempted to exert pressure on the judge during the hearing. During the brawl, chairs were also tossed throughout the courtroom.

ग़ाज़ियाबाद में हुए बवाल के बाद पुलिस की बड़ा खुलासा -:



Adv Nahar Singh Yadav( ex President Bar Association and a SP leader), Adv Abhishek Yadav, Adv Auragzeb Khan, Adv Bilal Ahmed along with their fellow advocates tried to extert pressure upon the District Judge during the… pic.twitter.com/lfg3zr1pki — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) October 29, 2024

As per the reports, the matter escalated as District Judge Anil Kumar was hearing a case involving MLC land in Dasna. The prosecution during the hearing sought postponement of the case for a separate trial of the prosecution.

Justice Kumar told them to wait for their chance, but the situation worsened when the lawyers began yelling and disrupting the peace of the courtroom. Following the disturbance, Justice Kumar summoned the police to stabilize the situation. Police carrying batons then intervened to disperse the crowd, injuring several lawyers who were later sent for treatment.

“The judge ignored our concerns and instead called the police to lathi-charge us. Some of our colleagues were injured. We have called for a strike and demand action against the judge,” advocate Nahar Singh Yadav said.

As per the Supreme Court advocate Prashant Umrao, advocate Yadav who created chaos in the Ghaziabad Court today is associated with the Samajwadi Party and has NSA charges imposed against him. In a specific tweet related to this, Umrao stated that the other advocates identified as Abhishek Yadav, Aurangzeb Khan, and Bilal Ahmed who misbehaved with the District Judge are also associated with the Samajwadi Party.

37 सीटों का नतीजा, अदालत में जज तक पर हमला करने लगे सपाई।



गाज़ियाबाद में जिला जज पर हमला करने वाले सपाई वक़ील नाहर सिंह यादव लग चुका है रासुका।



अभिषेक यादव, औरंगजेब खान, बिलाल अहमद सहित सपाई वकीलों ने जिला जज के साथ बदसलूकी की।



न्यायालय में हिंसा उचित नहीं। pic.twitter.com/hGPtMa7Het — Prashant Umrao (@ippatel) October 29, 2024

Following a significant uproar, lawyers convened in the Bar Association and decided to boycott District Judge Anil Kumar. Advocate Nahar Singh Yadav alleged that Judge Kumar was determined to grant bail to fraud suspects without a proper hearing. Singh claimed that when the lawyers objected, the judge called the police, resulting in a lathi charge against them.

Reportedly, the case involves a fraudulent land deal concerning MLC property in Dasna, where Rs 80 lakh was allegedly taken from the complainant in a deceptive land deal. Singh has stated that he would conduct a protest against the judge on 4th November in Ghaziabad District Court. It is also believed that the lawyers will be complaining against the judge in the High Court.