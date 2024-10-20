Sunday, October 20, 2024
Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was hiding in tunnels for a year, IDF releases footage showing him entering tunnel with family and belongings hours before 7 October massacre

In the video, Sinwar can be seen entering the tunnel with his wife and children carrying bags. Sinwar made several trips, carrying bags, bottles, and other items including a TV.

Hamas chief Yahya Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar, who was killed by the Israeli military on 16 October, was hiding in tunnels since the Hamas terror attack on Israel, revealed Israel Defense Forces yesterday. The IDF released footage from a tunnel under Gaza from 6th and 7th October 2023, hours before the terror attack, showing Sinwar and his family entering a tunnel with belongings.

IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani posted the video on X, showing footage from a camera mounted on the ceiling of the concrete-lined narrow tunnel. In the video, Sinwar can be seen entering the tunnel with his wife and children carrying bags. After that, Sinwar made several trips to the tunnel, carrying bags, bottles, and other items. Towards the end of the video, he could be carrying a TV with the help of a child.

The visuals shown in the video released by IDF are from 10::45 PM on 6th October to 1:32 AM on 7th October, around 3 hours.

Shoshani wrote posting the declassified footage, “Sinwar hours before the October 7 massacre: taking down his TV in his tunnel, hiding underneath his civilians, and preparing to watch his terrorists murder, kidnap and rape.”

As per the Israeli military, Yahya Sinwar lived in the tunnel for most of the year, directing the war against Israel from safety. IDF said that the footage was recovered several months ago during raids in Gaza, but has been released now after his death.

IDF had reached the “underground fortress” Sinwar had built in Khan Younis in February itself, but by then he had left the place. IDF found “toilets, a shower, a kitchen, beds, uniforms, safes, lots of cash, documents and other intel.”

As per IDF, several times Israeli forces were very close to him and reached the places where he had stayed shortly after he managed to escape. IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that after Khan Younis was attacked by Israeli forces, Sinwar fled to Rafah and took shelter in tunnels built for VIPs in the Tel Sultan area.

“The complex had everything he needed, television, food, sofas, beds, means of communication and control. We found his DNA sample on a tissue there, with which he blew his nose,” Hagari said. IDF also recovered tissue used by Sinwar to wipe his nose, which helped in the identification of his DNA.

It is believed that IDF made the footage public to portray Sinwar as a cowardly commander who chose to hide underground in luxury conditions and prioritise his own safety while sending his soldiers to fight against Israel. This comes amid attempts by some Hamas supporters to claim that he died a heroic death, based on a video showing Sinwar throwing a stick at a surveillance drone in his final moments.

As per IDF, Sinwar remained underground most of the year and came out only to escape after position of Hamas in Gaza became very difficult due to Israeli operation. IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said, “Sinwar hid most of the time underground in the area between Khan Younis and Rafah, and came out only to escape, accompanied by bodyguards and with documents, certificates, weapons and money in his possession.”

“Even on the eve before the brutal massacre, Sinwar was busy with his survival and the survival of his family,” Hagari said, playing the video at a press conference. He said that Sinwar and his family escaped alone to the tunnel a few hours before the massacre. Hagari added that Sinwar went back and forth with sacks of food, water, pillows, a plasma television, mattresses and other supplies for a long stay.

“Hours before the massacre, Sinwar only cared about himself and his family, while he sent terrorists for the murderous attack on Israeli children, women and men,” Hagari added. He said that these videos led the IDF and Shin Bet to narrow down the area of the pursuit of Sinwar. “We chased him and got him to act as a wanted fugitive,” he said.

On Wednesday, IDF forces saw three gunmen Gaza and engaged them. They were killed by the forces, after which one was suspected to be Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar. Later the Israel govt confirmed that it was Sinwar, based on DNA analysis. Spokesperson Hagari said that this was the first time Israeli forces met Sinwar, and he was eliminated in this first encounter.

IDF also released a new video showing the moment Sinwar was killed by tank shells and machine gun firings on Wednesday.

